IG activates new police unit with 6,000 officers to be deployed across the country

The Ministry of Interior and National Administration has officially announced the full activation of the newly established National Government Administration Police Unit (NGAPU), following the appointment of Charles Mutuma as its first Commandant.

Mutuma, a seasoned officer who has steadily climbed the ranks within the Administration Police Service (APS), was most recently promoted to the rank of Assistant Inspector General (AIG).

Known for his professionalism and vast experience, he now assumes a pivotal leadership role within NGAPU, tasked with aligning the unit’s operations to national security objectives.

He holds two Master’s degrees, one in Security Management and Police Studies and another in Leadership and Security Management, from Kenyatta University.

He is also currently pursuing a PhD in Security Studies at the same institution.

As Commandant, Mutuma will report directly to the Deputy Inspector General (APS).

His responsibilities include overseeing deployment and managing strategic coordination to ensure effective service delivery at the grassroots level.

NGAPU, which was launched in February this year, is mandated to support national government administrators, chiefs and assistant chiefs across the country.

The unit currently has 6,000 officers, with plans to increase the number to over 19,000 in coming years.

Its core functions include combating local gang activity, enhancing community safety, fighting sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV), enforcing regulations, conducting high-risk operations, tackling the illicit trade in alcohol and narcotics, arresting offenders, and preserving exhibits relevant to investigations.

The unit also plays a vital role in conflict resolution and peacebuilding, particularly in areas plagued by intercommunal clashes, land and boundary disputes, and competition over resources.

It will also aid in the enforcement of national laws and policies in conjunction with other government agencies.

Comprised of officers drawn from the Administration Police Service, NGAPU was created to bridge the policing gap at the community level and ensure that wananchi receive responsive and trustworthy security services.

Public consultations revealed a strong preference for APS officers, with community members highlighting their approachability, efficiency in resolving complaints, and less bureaucratic handling of issues.