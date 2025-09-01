Karura Forest, Nairobi's largest urban green space spanning 1,041 hectares, has become the center of a dispute between the Friends of Karura Forest (FKF) and the Kenya Forest Service (KFS) .

The row focuses on management control, revenue collection, and the shift to eCitizen payments.

FKF, a community association that has co-managed the forest since 2009 under a joint agreement with KFS, argues the changes sideline their role and threaten conservation efforts.

KFS maintains the moves enhance transparency and comply with government directives.

The forest generates between Sh225 million and Sh245 million annually from entry fees, parking, events, and concessions, funds currently handled through a joint account.

This revenue supports maintenance, security, and employment for 135 salaried workers and 300 casuals, many from nearby settlements.

The conflict escalated in late August 2025, disrupting access and sparking protests, and persists into September.

Below is a timeline of key developments.

August 14, 2025

FKF, in partnership with the Green Belt Movement (GBM), won a court case (Petition E042 of 2024) before Justice Anne Omollo, blocking the excision of 51.64 acres of Karura Forest for the Kiambu Road expansion.

This victory reinforced FKF's legal standing in protecting the forest from development threats.

August 28, 2025

KFS issued a directive stating that, effective the next day, all payments for gate entry, parking, and services at Karura Forest, including the Sigiria block, must be made through the eCitizen platform using Paybill number 222222.

KFS described this as part of a nationwide initiative to improve transparency, security, and efficiency in public revenue collection.

The agency also stated that other activities and collaboration with FKF would remain unchanged.

August 29, 2025

KFS took control of the forest's entry gates, implementing the eCitizen payment system and raising entry fees by 74 percent, from Sh100 to Sh174 per person.

FKF opposed the takeover, calling it unlawful and a violation of the joint management plan under the Forest Conservation and Management Act of 2016.

FKF Chairperson Prof. Karanja Njoroge stated the move disregarded community efforts that transformed Karura from a crime hotspot once notorious for muggings, assaults, and murders into a safe urban sanctuary attracting 55,000 visitors monthly.

He emphasized that FKF invested over Sh37 million in an electric fence without government support and that revenues are managed transparently via a joint account approved by the Treasury.

Protests erupted at the main entrance on Limuru Road, where FKF supporters, casual workers, and community officials confronted KFS wardens.

The demonstrations paralyzed traffic for nearly two hours.

GBM Chair Nyaguthii Chege condemned the actions, describing Karura as a model of public-community collaboration built on "blood, sweat, and sacrifice," referencing the late Prof Wangari Maathai's historical campaigns.

FKF warned that sidelining them could undermine security and maintenance, potentially reverting the forest to its unsafe past .

FKF also highlighted an ongoing court action against KFS for illegally tarmacking internal trails at Gate 15 without rationale.

August 31, 2025

KFS Chief Conservator of Forests Alex Lemarkoko addressed the media, reiterating commitment to co-management and stating that operations continued normally with joint access control by KFS rangers and FKF scouts.

Chief Conservator of Forests, Alex Lemarkoko

He described the eCitizen shift as a compliance measure for transparency and accountability, emphasizing the joint Forest Management Committee with three members each from FKF and KFS.

Lemarkoko called on FKF to continue working together, noting Karura's role as a green space for over half a million annual visitors.

September 1, 2025

FKF continued to defend their financial management, with Prof Njoroge clarifying that funds go to a joint account with KFS and are not government money.

Public discourse on X included calls to protect Karura and criticisms of the takeover, with some users urging visits at own risk.

The situation remained tense, with FKF appealing to the public, civil society, and international partners to safeguard the forest's community-led model.

As of September 1, 2025, the dispute persists, with FKF pursuing legal options and KFS upholding the eCitizen system.

The row highlights broader concerns over public revenue management and community involvement in conservation, affecting everyday Kenyans who rely on Karura for recreation, wellness, and biodiversity.

The forest hosts over 260 bird species, antelope, monkeys, and restored indigenous trees, serving as a vital lung for Nairobi.