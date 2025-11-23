Inside Ruto’s Uganda visit: Indian Ocean clarification, Museveni’s & praises KPC deal

President William Ruto’s trip to Uganda on Sunday, November 23, 2025 when he graced the launch of the vertically integrated steel industry by Devki Group of Companies dominated headlines.

Hosted by Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni in Tororo, Ruto led the Kenyan delegation that included several Cabinet Secretaries, Kenya’s High Commissioner to Uganda Joash Maangi and billionaire industrialist Narendra Raval.

Coming just days after controversial remarks on the ownership and access to the Indian Ocean was attributed to the Ugandan President and days after the release of two activists who were held by Ugandan authorities for more than five weeks, the trip had diplomatic and economic significance.

Below are highlights of the President’s trip to Uganda as he graced the launch of the factory which was hailed as an audacious chapter in Africa’s industrialisation ambitions and the outcome of visionary leadership, daring entrepreneurship, and enduring partnerships.

Ruto: Uganda & Kenya to jointly own KPC

President Ruto unpacked the planned privatisation of the Kenya Pipeline Company, detailing that Kenya and Uganda will jointly own the company.

Narendra Raval, President William Ruto of Kenya and his host, President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda

He added that the framework to allow Uganda to invest in KPC as part of a broader regional investment plan once the shares are listed on the Nairobi Securities Exchange was agreed on during a joint ministerial meeting in Nairobi last week.

I want to thank you, Mr President, for agreeing to work with us. The ministers were in Nairobi last week and I have given the necessary guidance on the need for Uganda and Kenya, both public and private, to jointly own the Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC).

Ruto also addressed recent remarks on the ownership and utilisation of the Indian Ocean attributed to President Museveni.

Striking a diplomatic tone, Ruto accused the media of misinterpreting and exaggerating the remarks and Uganda’s position on the matter.

I know people in the journalist space try to create an impression that Uganda had said something to the effect that they need to access the sea by any means…Let me assure the naysayers that Uganda and Kenya are brothers and sisters.

Museveni’s praises

Museveni was full of praises for Ruto who he described as a true pan Africanist, like many Kenyan Presidents before him.

Even other leaders of Kenya, I actually find them more pan Africanist than many of the others, all of them Mzee (Daniel Moi, (Mwai) Kibaki and His Excellency Uhuru.

H.E Ruto is a pan Africanist and also active in terms on implementation so we are very lucky to have him in charge of Kenya and you can see the fruits now (Having Mr. Guru invest in Uganda). You have what he has said about the pipeline…we are going to invest in that one together up to the Congo Border.

Museveni highlighted some of the projects taking shape in Kenya such as the extension of the Standard Gauge Railway, the dualling of the Kisumu-Busia Highway and the Pipeline as part of strategic investments to promote trade between Kenya and Uganda.

Narendra Raval on why Ruto should lead for 20 years

Narendra Raval heaped praises on Museveni, coming close to calling him a genius as he claimed that the Ugandan President has often answered his engineering questions and provided solutions.

“His knowledge is much younger than any 30-year-old boy. When I discuss with him anything engineering, provides many answers. You Ugandans are lucky to have him as your leader.”

Raval’s praises spilled over to Ruto who he hailed as a great leader who has accomplished more than any other President that Kenya has had.

President William Ruto in Uganda

Highlighting the stability of the Kenyan Shilling against the U.S. and inflation that has come down, the industrialist opined that Ruto needs to lead the country for 20years.

I know the constitution does not allow it but I want to say this-Ruto needs to serve for 20nyears. The last time I said that Kenyans attacked me online but if we want to end unemployment, we need such a person.