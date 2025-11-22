Why Oburu Odinga has flown to Dubai & what awaits him upon return to Kenya

Orange Democratic Movement party leader Oburu Odinga has travelled to Dubai after a hectic period that also saw him

The Siaya Senator will step away from the fast-passed Kenyan politics as he takes a three-day sabbatical in Dubai to rest and recharge.

With speculation on his whereabouts swirling, Oburu gave an update on social media clarifying that he is in good health and high spirits as he takes a break.

Feeling grateful for good health and high spirits. Taking a short sabbatical to recollect, recharge, and reset.

According to his sister Ruth Odinga, the trip was well planned in advance to allow Oburu to take a break from a hectic period that came with its fair share of emotional toll.

Oburu was at the centre of Raila Odinga’s state funeral, shuttling between Bondo and Nairobi where much of the action happened.

He was appointed interim ODM party leader on October 16, 2025 a day after the death of his younger brother.

Orange Democratic Movement party leader Oburu Odinga with Ruth Odinga

Party organs later confirmed him as the new party leader along with the appointment of several other officials and he led the ODM at 20 celebrations in Mombasa.

What awaits Oburu upon return

The ODM leader has his plate full with family, party and national matters that demand his attention upon his return.

Managing the Odinga political and business empire following the demise of his younger brother who he got along with and averting a fallout is among the issues that Oburu will take the lead in handling.

In a recent interview, the Siaya Senator opened up on his fears of a post-Raila family fallout, stating that he shared this with the former Prime Minister prior to the latter’s demise.

“I was telling him that there are a few things which are outstanding in the family, including the estate, which we had managed with him,” Oburu explained.

The storm in ODM & what the future holds

ODM continues to face unity test with rival factions emerging over various issues within the party.

Support for the broad-based government and whether the party should back President Ruto in 2027 or field a candidate are among the contested issues facing Oburu upon his return.

Orange Democratic Movement party leader Oburu Odinga with other party officials

Several by-elections are also scheduled to tale place on November 27 with ODM candidates on the ballot for the first time without the of the former Prime Minister whose backing propelled many to victory and whose pollical mobilization skills was on another level.