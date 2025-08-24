Inside the life of Mathew Lempurkel: Career before politics, legacy & tributes

Former Laikipia North MP Mathew Lempurkel wore many hats and touched many lives before death struck at a time when all factors indicate that he was plotting a political comeback.

Lempurkel was involved in an accident in Rongai last week while heading home.

The accident left him with serious injuries that saw him admitted at a Nairobi hospital’s Intensive Care Unit.

He succumbed to the injuries sustained in the tragic crash, with news of his death making headlines on Sunday, August 24, 2025.

Legacy and fierce activism

The deceased served as the Member of Parliament for Laikipia North between 2013-2017 in the 11th parliament with his former colleagues describing him as a bold, selfless leader who dedicated his life to public service.

File image of former Laikipia North MP, the late Mathew Lempurkel

He was a fierce activist and defender of the pastoralist communities in Laikipia and other regions especially on issues of land rights, education and livelihoods.

This was captured in former Prime Minister Raila Odinga's condolence message in which hailed the deceased for the role he played uplifting the Maa community writing:

Hon. Lempukel was a tireless advocate for the rights of his people, a fierce and spirited defender of justice, and a stalwart of the ODM party. His unwavering commitment to his constituents and his passion for social and political change made a significant impact on the lives of many…His contributions to the upliftment of the Maa community and his role in shaping the political landscape of our nation will forever be etched in history.

Prior to joining politics, Lempurkel served as the Executive Director of Ndugu Zangu Christian Community Charitable Trust where his philanthropic side and dedication to improving the lives of his community stood out.

The trust sponsored children with health challenges to undergo life-saving surgeries abroad and rolled piped water projects across Laikipia and Isiolo counties.

It is from this background of service to the community that Lempurkel found his footing in politics, clinching the Laikipia North parliamentary seat in 2013, a seat which he lost in 2017.

Plotting comeback, joining DCP & aligning with Gachagua

Even after losing his seat and staying in the cold for a while, Lempurkel remained active in politics.

He dumped Raila Odinga’s ODM for President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance in November 2023 for a stint that lasted only a few months.

All indications pointed to him plotting a political comeback and had aligned himself with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

He joined the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP), with the party leader mourning his tragic death as untimely.

I have learnt of the untimely passing on of Hon. Mathew Lempurkel with a heavy heart. Hon. Lempurkel was a member of the Democracy for Citizens Party and a former Member of Parliament for Laikipia North. “May his soul rest in eternal peace, and may Almighty God grant strength, comfort, and fortitude to his family, loved ones, and all who cherished him during this moment of grief. My deepest sympathies to you all.

Costly slap & run-ins with the law

The former MP had a series of run-ins with the law and law enforcers both in Nairobi as well as in Laikipia.

He was handed a one-year jail term with no option of a fine in 2021 after being found guilty of assaulting Sarah Korere.

According to the charge sheet, Lempurkel slapped Korere on the left cheek and kicked her on the lower abdomen injuring her in the process.

The incident happened at Harambee House five years earlier on November 21. 2016 with the wheels of justice rolling slowly, leading to the verdict that was handed by Senior Principal Magistrate Hellen Onkwani.

2022 also saw him land in court in another case in which he was accused of uttering inciteful remarks on TV.