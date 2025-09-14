Inside the State House 'mabati' chapel: Its history, purpose & significance

President William Ruto worshipped at the State House Interdenominational Chapel on Sunday, September 14, 2025, becoming the first president to do so with the rich history of the chapel and its significance coming to light.

The chapel was at the center of controversy when the media unearthed a plan to build a mega-church at State House.

According to the chapel's chaplain Benard Njagi, the chapel has been in existence for 22 years and has served through the reigns of former presidents Mwai Kibaki, Uhuru Kenyatta and the current Head of State.

Purpose & significance of State House Chapel

It was constructed to serve as a place of worship to the staff who live and work within the State House compound.

ADVERTISEMENT

State House Interdenominational chapel

He clarified that the chapel which is made of iron sheets also serves senior clergy who visit State House for prayers for the president and the government.

Njagi gave two instances to back his claims, stating that while the country awaited the outcome of the petition challenging President Ruto’s election, the clergy convened at the chapel to pray for Ruto.

We have been here for the last 22 years, and we praise God because we have been praying for you. Even during the election case, we were here supporting you; we also have your photo here so that we may pray for your projects.

Thus, the church was started so that we may pray for all the presidents, and we have been here praying together with other senior bishops and preachers. And we prophesy that you will prosper.

ADVERTISEMENT

Revelations on deadly protests

He further claimed that members of the clergy got revelations last year before deadly protests rocked the country and convened at the facility to pray for the president and the country .

According to Njagi, members of the clergy got the revelations two months before the protests and embarked on prayers which according to him saved the country with the protests failing to turn into a national security threat with devastating consequences.

Ruto fulfils promise

However, none of the previous presidents worshiped there, with Njagi hailing President Ruto for fulfilling a promise he made

ADVERTISEMENT

President William Ruto and other congregants at State House Interdenominational chapel on Sunday, September 14, 2025

According to him, the President promised to worship at the facility two years ago and has delivered on that promise, proving that he is truthful.

Thank you so much, President, for coming here. I remember the first time we talked during the dedication; you told me that you would come here. That was two years ago, and you have finally fulfilled the promise, which means that you are truthful, just like the bible stipulates.

The future of the chapel & High Court order

President Ruto recently made headlines with an ambitious plan to build an ultra-modern chapel to replace the current one at State House.

ADVERTISEMENT

Media reports placed the cost at Sh1.2billion with Ruto maintaining that the project would be fully financed from his private pocket.

The matter headed to court with High Court Judge, Justice Chacha Mwita issuing conservatory orders barring the president from constructing any religious structure within State House or any of the State Lodges spread across the country.

Nonetheless, President Ruto exuded confidence that the congregation will get another house of worship when he joined the congregation for today’s service.

God will give us the grace to get another place to worship without other people sitting outside. I am confident that God is going to make provision for us to have a place where we can worship God in this compound

Notably, Ruto built a church at the official residence of the Deputy President when he served as Uhuru Kenyatta's deputy.