Ruto’s Sh1.2B Church: Gov’t officials reveal who will be the bishop & worshipers

The revelation that a Sh1.2billion chapel is being constructed at State House Nairobi has seen government officials scramble to offer explanations to address the various questions that have been raised by Kenyans.

From how the bishop will be selected to ho will fill the 8,000 seats, questions have been flying by with many remaining largely unanswered and with the explanations provided only raising more questions.

Below is a compilation of the explanation provided by the president and senior government officials as at the time of this publication.

ACK Archbishop Ole Sapit: Will President Ruto be the bishop

Anglican Church of Kenya's Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit questioned whether President Ruto will be the bishop nof the church that is under construction.

File image of Anglican Church of Kenya’s Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit addressing journalists

In response, Digital Strategist and Head of Creative Economy at the Office of the President, Dennis Itumbi stated that the Archbishop of the Anglican Church would by default be the presiding bishop.

Your Grace, my Archbishop, Most Reverend Ole Sapit, you do not need to ask who should be the State House Bishop. By tradition, geography, and divine proximity, you already are.

He explained that this is in line with the colonial tradition in which the Archbishop of the Anglican Church was to serve as the spiritual adviser to the colonial Governor, and later, to the President of the Republic.

Digital Strategist and Head of Creative Economy at the Office of the President, Dennis Itumbi

Who will the worshipers be & will they fill the 8,000 seats?

David Ndii, the chairperson of President William Ruto’s council of economic advisers explained that the presence of a church at State House is a long-standing tradition that should not generate the debate currently being witnessed.

According to him, the chapel will serve staff and not the presidency’s religion with staff at State House being the primary worshipers.

The church serves the 1,000+ government staff and their families who live in State House. The religion of the president is irrelevant—the staff will remain predominantly Christian, whatever the religion of future presidents.

Ndii did not what plans are in place for State House staff who are not Christian. The capacity is also more than what current staffing at State House and their families can fulfil. He did not explain whether the rest of the seats will remain empty or Kenyans will be allowed into State House grounds to worship at the church.

What inspired the construction

A picture circulated by State House shows the current church made of mabati with State house clarifying that there was the need to construct a church that reflects the status of State House which is the President’s official residence.

On his part, President Ruto explained that he simply has no apologies to make for building a church using his resources, maintaining that he will not be deterred by the criticism.

When I came, I found a mabati church, does that befit State House? I am not using the government’s money; I am building it with my money.

I am a Christian, and I have no apologies to make for building a church; the devil can get angry and do what he wants.

Where is the money coming from?

The source of the funds used to construct the ultra-modern chapel was a question raised by many.

File image of President William Ruto

President William Ruto has since clarified that the entire construction will be financed by his private resources.

I will take you some time for prayer… I have decided to build a church befitting State House, and it won’t cost the government a single shilling.

Inside the magnificent chapel

Boasting of a stunning design, the chapel once completed will be an architectural marvel with world-class amenities befitting its status.

With a capacity of 8,000, the facility will be one of the biggest chapels in the country with its capacity rivalling that of some sports stadia in the country.

Screens on which hymns, bible verses and announcements will be projected for worshipers line the walls as well as at strategic points.

Four rows line up the chapel with each having a clear view of the pulpit on which the clergy will stand.

It will also have a designated places for the choir with magnificent pews and the best equipment including screens, public address system and others.