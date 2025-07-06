Ruto’s truth on controversial State House chapel: Cost, capacity & the chaplain

President William Ruto has given his truth on the controversial chapel that is under construction at State House amid backlash over the project.

Media reports had earlier on placed the cost at Sh1.2billion with a capacity of 8000 people.

Described as an ultra-modern chapel, the facility that is under construction was reported to boast of private offices and prayer rooms.

Capacity & cost of construction

According to President Ruto who addressed the matter comprehensively at the 35th Diocesan Anniversary, St. Mark’s College, Kigari, Embu County, the church under construction at State House is a modest structure with a capacity of 300 people .

President William Ruto at the 35th Diocesan Anniversary, St. Mark’s College, Kigari, Embu County on Sunday, July 6, 2025

It is meant to serve state house staffers and their families with the public not spending a penny in its construction.

The Head of State clarified that he would construct the church from his own resources, dismissing claims that the project would cost millions.

Now this bishop has shown me a church building they are currently constructing. It has several floors—more than I can even count. The bishop has informed me that the entire project will cost three hundred and fifty million shillings. Let me ask you—can a church that seats only three hundred people possibly cost one billion? Let us stop spreading propaganda, cheap talk, and hatred. Why are some people so bitter about a church built for the worship of God?

Nothing new and all actions are within the law - Ruto clarifies

Kenya is a secular state with Article 8 of the Constitution which safeguards religious freedoms stating: “There shall be no State religion”.

President William Ruto in the company of CS Geoffrey Ruku and Governor Cecily Mbarire at the 35th Diocesan Anniversary, St. Mark’s College, Kigari, Embu County on Sunday, July 6, 2025

Critics have been quick to slam the president by claiming that the construction of the church is an attempt to create the impression of Kenya having a preferred state-sponsored religion while the reality is that State House has had a church standing on its grounds for years.

Ruto clarified that a church was already existing at State House and he is merely upgrading it from a mabati structure to a decent house of worship made of stone at no cost.

That church was already there. I am not the one who started it. The only thing I have said is that instead of the State House chapel being made of iron sheets, let us build one made of stone, just like the ones you all have.

Chaplain who lead prayer services

Another area that the president touched on is the clergy for the church in response to Anglican Church of Kenya Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit who questioned if President Ruto would be the bishop once construction is complete.

President William Ruto at the 35th Diocesan Anniversary, St. Mark’s College, Kigari, Embu County on Sunday, July 6, 2025

He clarified that the chaplain who he found serving at the church located within State House grounds will continue to serve.

We already have a chaplain there. I heard one bishop asking, who will be the head of the church? We have a chaplain who I found already serving, and he is the one leading services even now,”