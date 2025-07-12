Inside the underworld of women for hire by politicians: Operations & consequences

While the youth have often been singled out as the population most likely to be taken advantage of by politicians at a price, women are also staking their claim in the dark underworld of politics with their services available for hire in an intricate web of political mobilization.

A video that went viral this week showing women who had been mobilised to attend an event graced by President William Ruto confirmed the trend in which women are increasingly turned into political pawns and used to create an illusion of popularity.

Optics is everything and creating an illusion of popular and loved leader is key to politicians who turn to these women in the shadows of power.

A source familiar with the operations of these women in the shadows of power who requested to be referred to as Hilda opened up on the operations of these women in the shadows of power, claiming to be an established name in the game.

She dropped names of several high-ranking politicians whose events she has attended at a price, complete with photos taken at the said events with some prominently showing the name of the event to back her claims.

File image of a crowd at a public event addressed by President William Ruto

Hilda exuded confidence that given the proximity of her residence to the venue of the event, she would have been part of the crowd that was seen boarding a bust to head to an event presided over by President William Ruto were it not for the fact that she was out of town when arrangements were being made.

According to her, mobilisation is done in hushed tones and whispers in small circles to avoid embarrassing the politician enlisting their services should word leak to opponents who would most definitely expose the plot.

As a precaution, the identity of the politician funding the whole initiative is never revealed to those mobilized: It remains a secret between the politician, the mobilisers and the trusted middlemen trusted to maintain confidentiality.

Si kila mtu huitwa hii shughuli, infact most of us tunajuana juu tumepiga job pamoja mara mingi. Na kuna wengine watakam wachape job lakini hawatajua sonko alikuwa nani.

She claims that she has made a name for herself in the murky world of political mobilisation and well on her way to the next level in the industry that has a clear pecking order and confidently mentioned names of politicians who have enlisted her services (Newsdesk could not independently verify her claims and left out the names of politicians whose names she shared).

Operations on the day of the assignment

On the day of the assignment, the women meet at an agreed spot where hired buses ferry them to the agreed venue.

It is almost impossible to identify this group as one can easily take them for a group heading to a wedding, a funeral, a ruracio or other social events.

T-shirts, bandanas, lesos and flags are handed once inside the vehicle to avoid attracting public attention or raising eyebrows.

The same may also be handed over to them at the venue with the expectation that they arrive well ahead of the politicians and take strategic positions.

Clearly understanding the assignment

Unlike boda boda riders and the youth who are tasked with following the convoys of politicians at various stops, the women have their assignment clearly cut out.

The assignment is clear: Cheer when needed, ululate the loudest and piant the image of authentic love for the politician.

They are also expected to be updated on the latest accomplishments by the politician or the event and spew the same with ease should they land an interview with the press which is the hallmark of an assignment well-delivered.

They are also expected to take strategic positions where cameras easily pick them cheering, ululating or responding when their input is sought by the speakers as the case may be.

They are also expected to make their emotions and enthusiasm appear genuine even when they are not and this requires great acting skills.

The reward for those who excel & consequences for those who fail to shine

Those who fail the test are dropped from the next assignment and may also miss their pay for embarrassing the politician.

Those who excel become hot cake and rarely miss gigs as politicians have activities on a daily basis and work with their point men and mobilisers to have them ferried.

She confesses that in this game, loyalty is only for the money , explaining why anyone who is keen may pick up familiar faces at crowds for politicians on opposing sides.

We are all in this for the money and our political positions is never a consideration. We are available for anyone able to afford our services although some become loyal and end up being rewarded.

Payment ranges from Sh500 to Sh1000 and this can either be upfront for established names in this political scheme and after services for newcomers in the industry.

In some instances, they also get freebies such uniforms, branded T-shirts and other paraphernalia issued at events where their services are enlisted.

With time, the “experts” rise through the ranks to become mobilisers who also pave the way for political events in their respective communities especially when the ground is hostile for any politician.

A few may land jobs should their candidate win election as H ilda shares that one of her colleagues is now serving in the county government having used her political networks to her advantage.

She however cautions that such appointments are largely dependent on who is in power and the election of a new politician sees them come in with a new team and as is the practice in the underworld of politics, rewarding their cronies is not off the table.

Kwa wale wako loyal, mtu wako akipita anaweza kupush uangukie job ama strategic stall kwa markets.

The ultimate prize is landing nomination which is a difficult feat to achieve given the many conflicting personal interests involved and the sheer number of politicians who want to have a say on the same and very few have attained this feat.