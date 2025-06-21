How goons for hire operate, who pays & how to identify them at protests

Kenyans have voiced concerns over the emergence of organized gangs and goons sponsored by politician with some appearing to enjoy the protection of the police in their reign of terror.

Most recently, organised goons took over the streets of Nairobi, infiltrating protests organized to demand justice for murdered teacher and blogger Albert Ojwang.

The goons appeared to enjoy the protection of police officers who simply looked the other way and in some cases appeared to accompany the goons who were armed with jembe sticks and whips.

Earlier this year, armed goons donning uniforms that resembled military fatigue invaded a church event graced by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

This writer caught up with an insider familiar with the workings of goons for hire in the city to understand how the whole enterprise is organized, the associated risks and those behind it.

How identity of sponsor is concealed, structure & operations

The source who asked to be referred to as Bena who claims to have taken part in a number of ‘operation’ shared that their operations range from disrupting political events, infiltrating protests, ‘securing’ disputed land and ‘guarding’ venues of political events.

Armed goons pictured walking in the streets of Nairobi during protests earlier this week

An elaborate structure exists to ensure that the identity of the sponsor remains hidden .

A mobiliser is tasked with assembling the goons and issuing instructions to them while a facilitator is the link between the mobiliser and the sponsor. The facilitator is often a political broker, an aspirant or a political leader taking instructions from a higher ranking official.

In this arrangement, the goons are unable to tell who is funding their operation, but most often have a clue who is behind it all.

A good deal and a bad one

Bena confirmed that the charge varies depending on the nature of the deal and is negotiated by a mobilizer who is responsible for colleting the money from the sponsor and trickling it down to the goons.

A good deal comes with the assurance of protection from the authorities, meaning no arrests are to be made. This is often the case when services are procured by high-profile politicians and well-connected individuals. For this, the charge is lower despite the great personal risk and the weight of the crime.

This perhaps explains why despite being caught on cameras disrupting events, the goons have neither been arrested nor prosecuted.

A high-risk operation comes at a higher price due to associated risks of being arrested or being injured by the police when responding to the chaos. The goons charge a higher price for this.

Charges ni anything from Sh500 to Sh3000 lakini pia kuna kuoshwa upate less ama hata utoke bila kitu na hakuna mahali utapeleka mtu ama kureport sababu hii yote ni ukora. (Charges range between S500 to Sh3000 but you can also be conned to receive less or leave with nothing and with nowhere to report your grievances as what we are doing in itself is a crime).

The acute unemployment situation in the country with millions of youth having no income makes them an easy target, with Bena confirming that most are in it for the easy money and would quit if they had jobs or businesses that can sustain them.

Logistical arrangements

Making it to the scene of the chaos when already armed would raise eyebrows and blow their cover. For this reason, deliberate logistical arrangements are made to deliver the arms (often clubs, whips, caps and masks to disguise their identity) to an agreed meeting point.

Logistics also includes fueling motorbikes and a small facilitation fee to take of transport with the remaining amount settled after the job is done.

On the day of the 'operation' the goons are ferried on motorbikes to an agreed point where they are given clubs and whips to unleash terror.

The risks: What goons fear

While being a goon for hire comes with the promise of easy money, risks abound as some have come to learn the hard way and outweigh the benefits.

Bena confirms that life-threatening injuries and possible death are the worst fears in this criminal enterprise largely fueled by politicians and the promise of easy money.

Arrest and prosecution are minor risks according to Bena who claims that the sponsors often work behind the scenes to tamper justice.

Where do you think the money for lawyers or bail comes from? Sisi ni mahustler, hatuna kakitu na sponsor lazima acheze kama yeye ama tuseme yote (We are hustlers barely making a living and the sponsor has to play his part or else we spill the beans).

Even when one confesses, this whole scheme is structured to concealed the sponsor's identity and leave behind no evidence. The sponsor simply dismisses the allegations and with no tangible evidence, few would trust the goon.

Payment & fallout

Once the mission is accomplished, the goons retreat back to the estates where they meet the mobilizer over the next few days to collect their pay.

After the assignment, everyone heads back to the estate and collects their pay. Wakenya ni Wakenya na pia unaweza kuoshwa usipochunga.

It is at this stage that fallouts often occur with some getting less than what they were promised, and others leaving with nothing at all.

Those injured are also left to their own devices and anyone who speaks out is automatically excluded from future operations and faces the risk of possible retaliation.

How hired goons can be spotted

While they often try to disguise themselves and blend into the organic protesters, one can still pick them out easily from the crowd.

Those on motorbikes often attempt to conceal the plates of their bikes by either hanging a reflector or smearing it with mud.

They often have identical clubs and whips which are often newer as the same is procured closer to the operation and discarded immediately afterwards to avoid the risk of one being caught with them. New ones are procured for every mission.

Being on a mission to destroy rather than support the course of the protests, they often do not carry posters or fliers associated with the reason for the protests. In some cases, they may have a few posters but theirs are significantly different compared to these carried by genuine protesters and activists.

A good number of them are also overcome by greed and use the opportunity to rob genuine protesters, businesspeople and pedestrians with the assurance of protection from their sponsor.