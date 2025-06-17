Netizens outrage over the infiltration of protests by 'goons'

Protests in Nairobi CBD have flared up for the second week, after the death of blogger Albert Ojwang in police custody .

Demonstrations began on June 9 and have recurred throughout the last week, with human rights groups documenting the use of tear-gas and water cannons against protesters demanding justice for Ojwang .

Young demonstrators demanding accountability have taken to the streets today, demanding accountability within the top ranks of the Police Service and facing off against anti-riot officers.

A video shared online has gone viral, showing several masked men on motorcycles riding in the Nairobi Central Business District shouting 'Hakuna Maandamano.'

Many on social media speculate that these men are 'goons', who have received money to disrupt the protests, weaken the cause of the protesters and physically assault them.

Social media accounts report that a group of these men in plain clothes, suspected to be 'goons', some armed with large sticks and clubs, have also infiltrated the protests and placed themselves at strategic points within the CBD.

These men have also allegedly beat some of the protesters.

However, there have been reports of protesters turning on the alleged goons themselves, such as from this post, where one of the alleged goons is seen to have been beaten up and then had his motorcycle set on fire.

Mutiple X users have quickly drawn connections between these incidents and alleged state-sponsored provocateurs, noting the laxity of the police, who seemingly ignore their presence:

Another video from a netizen shows a group of men convened, allegedly to receive weapons to disrupt protests.

In one video, men armed with sticks and some hurling stones are seen alongside police officers lobbing teargas at fleeing protesters.