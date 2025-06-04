Interior CS Murkomen announces Eid-ul-Adha public holiday

Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration, Kipchumba Murkomen, has officially declared Friday, June 6, 2025, a public holiday.

In a special announcement published in The Kenya Gazette, Murkomen invoked Section 2 (1) of the Public Holidays Act to designate the day as a holiday to mark Eid-ul-Adha.

This declaration allows the country to observe the significant Islamic festival, which is celebrated by Muslims around the world.

CS Kipchumba Murkomen

The announcement urges all Kenyans to observe the holiday in accordance with religious and cultural practices.

The History and Significance of Eid-ul-Adha

Eid-ul-Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, is one of the two major Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide, with the other being Eid-ul-Fitr.

Eid-ul-Adha commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son, Isma'il (Ishmael), in obedience to God's command. It is a time of reflection, charity, community, and thanksgiving.

The Origins of Eid-ul-Adha

The origins of Eid-ul-Adha are rooted in a powerful story from Islamic tradition. According to the Quran, Prophet Ibrahim, a devout servant of God, was tested by God in an extraordinary way.

Ibrahim had long yearned for a son, and when his prayers were answered with the birth of his son, Isma'il, he cherished him deeply.

However, God commanded Ibrahim to sacrifice his beloved son as a test of his obedience and faith.

Ibrahim was prepared to follow God's command, demonstrating his complete submission. As he was about to carry out the sacrifice, God intervened and provided a ram to be sacrificed in Isma'il's place.

This act of mercy from God marked the occasion, and the day was forever remembered as Eid-ul-Adha, a celebration of God's mercy and Ibrahim's complete submission to divine will.

Muslim faithful

The Significance of Sacrifice

Eid-ul-Adha is primarily associated with the concept of sacrifice, which holds a central place in Islamic faith. The sacrifice of an animal, often a sheep, goat, cow, or camel, is performed in remembrance of Ibrahim's devotion.

The meat from the sacrificed animal is typically divided into three parts: one-third is given to the needy, one-third is shared with family and friends, and the remaining third is kept for the household.

This act of giving reflects the values of charity and selflessness that are fundamental to Islam. Muslims are encouraged to remember the less fortunate during Eid-ul-Adha and to contribute to alleviating hunger and poverty.

It is an opportunity to strengthen bonds within the community, foster empathy, and practice the teachings of compassion and generosity.

Rituals and Celebrations

Eid-ul-Adha is marked by several important rituals. The day begins with a special prayer at the mosque or open fields, known as the "Salat al-Eid."

This prayer is performed in congregation, and Muslims listen to a sermon that reminds them of the lessons from Ibrahim's story. The prayer is followed by the act of sacrificing an animal, a central ritual of the day.

Muslim faithful

The sacrifice itself is a symbolic reminder of Ibrahim's obedience, and it is seen as a way to draw closer to God.

In many countries, the slaughter of the animal takes place after the prayer, while in some regions, it is carried out later in the day.

Families often gather to share festive meals, and homes are decorated to mark the occasion.