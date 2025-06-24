IPOA reveals number of Kenyans who died in June 25 anniversary demos

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has released a preliminary monitoring report on the Gen-Z anniversary protests held on June 25, 2025, to commemorate the 2024 Finance Bill demonstrations.

The protests, which erupted nationwide, led to significant casualties and disruption, prompting IPOA to launch monitoring operations to assess the conduct of the National Police Service in managing public order.

According to the Authority, the protests affected at least 24 counties and resulted in:

8 confirmed civilian deaths

Over 207 injuries, including gunshot wounds.

Several police officers sustained injuries

Arrests of at least 61 suspected protestors.

June 25, 2025 protests in Nairobi

IPOA also documented the infiltration of peaceful protests by criminal elements, extensive damage to public and private property, and interruptions to transport and commercial activities.

One of the most troubling findings is the use of excessive and varied force by police officers.

IPOA reports that officers used live ammunition, tear gas, water cannons, batons, and whips, often while concealing their identities, a practice that contravenes legal protocols.

The authority said it has begun preliminary investigations into these concerns and is committed to fast-tracking probes into instances of excessive force and misconduct.

IPOA has also deployed staff to the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights Situation Room to support joint monitoring.

Impact on Businesses

During the protests, several businesses across the country were reportedly looted or vandalised. While the demonstrations were largely peaceful in intent, multiple reports, especially from eyewitness accounts and posts on X (formerly Twitter), indicate that some criminal elements infiltrated the crowds, turning parts of the protests chaotic.

In Nairobi, Quickmart Supermarket at OTC was among the first to be looted. Nearby, Imenti House in the central business district was also reportedly attacked.

Shops along Tom Mboya Street and in the Nyamakima area were targeted as well, with some reports suggesting that looters set fires and stole goods while police officers on the scene failed to intervene.

Police manhandling a protestor during protests

In Kitengela, demonstrators broke into and ransacked Pizza Inn and Chicken Inn branches.

Kassmart Supermarket and a Co-operative Bank branch were also looted in Githurai.

In Embu, Mathai Supermarket was targeted, while in Nyeri, a branch of Naivas Supermarket was reportedly looted.

Similar incidents occurred in Kisii, where Shivling Supermarket was attacked, and along Thika Road, where looters raided the Naivas outlet at Mountain Mall.