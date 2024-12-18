Judge sentences ex-cop for shooting husband 12 times

In a landmark ruling, the Eldoret High Court has sentenced former police constable Lilian Biwott to 35 years in prison for the murder of her husband, Victor Kipchumba.

The incident occurred on October 9, 2023, at the couple's rented residence in Kimumu estate along the Eldoret-Iten highway, Uasin Gishu County.

Biwott, then an Administration Police officer attached to the Critical Infrastructure Protection Unit (CIPU), used her service firearm to shoot Kipchumba 12 times, with six bullets striking vital organs, leading to his immediate death.

Presiding over the case, Justice Reuben Nyakundi described the act as "barbaric, diabolic, cruel, and degrading," emphasising that the firearm issued to Biwott was intended for crime prevention, not personal vendettas.

He dismissed Biwott's claims of self-defence and provocation, labelling the murder as premeditated.

The judge noted that despite the marriage being characterised by domestic violence, Biwott, as a trained officer, had alternative means to address the situation without resorting to lethal force.

The prosecution, led by David Fedha and Mark Mugun, presented seven witnesses whose testimonies corroborated the premeditated nature of the crime.

Justice Nyakundi highlighted that Biwott had ample time to reflect on her actions before committing the offence and criticized her subsequent attempts to conceal evidence.

He further remarked on the broader issue of domestic violence, stating that such brutal acts should serve as a warning to others who might misuse their positions to threaten or harm their partners.