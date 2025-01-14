Kabogo breaks down his Sh3 billion wealth in terms of cash, investments

Former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo has revealed that he is worth Sh3.01 billion during his vetting for the position of ICT Cabinet Secretary.

He broke down that his net worth comprises property, movable assets, stocks and shares.

Kabogo owns residential houses worth about Sh700 million, Sh40 million worth of movable assets including cars, land and farm equipment worth Sh756 million, cash and current assets worth Sh64 million and interests and shares worth Sh1.5 billion.

William Kabogo Biography

William Kabogo Gitau is best known for being the first governor of Kiambu County.

On December 19, he was nominated as the Cabinet Secretary for ICT and Digital Economy.

His political career has been marked by both significant achievements and controversies.

Early Life and Education

William Kabogo was born on April 4, 1961, in Komothai village, Githunguri, Kiambu County. He grew up in a large family of eleven children, where his father served as a local chief.

Despite their modest means, his parents enforced the importance of education and community service.

Kabogo attended St. George's Ruiru Primary School and later Thika Technical School between 1975 and 1978.

He pursued higher education at Punjab University in India, where he earned a Bachelor of Commerce degree.

Career Before Politics

After returning to Kenya, Kabogo began his career as a government auditor but soon transitioned into private business, investing in real estate, transport, stocks, and brokerage deals.

His business acumen laid the groundwork for his later political ambitions.

Political Career

Kabogo's political journey began in 2002 when he contested the Juja parliamentary seat as a candidate for the Kenya African National Union (KANU).

His flamboyant campaigning style, which included using a helicopter for rallies, garnered significant attention.

He won the seat but faced challenges during his first term due to tensions with influential politicians like John Michuki.

In the 2007 elections, Kabogo lost his seat amid allegations of rigging but successfully challenged the results and won a by-election in 2010 under the Narc Kenya party banner.

His political influence grew as he became involved in forming The National Alliance (TNA) party alongside Uhuru Kenyatta and William Ruto.

In 2013, Kabogo was elected as the first governor of Kiambu County. His tenure focused on infrastructure development, healthcare improvements, and education initiatives.

Notable projects included road construction and enhancements to local hospitals.

However, his administration faced criticism over issues such as resource allocation and allegations of corruption.

Kabogo sought re-election in 2017 but was defeated by Ferdinand Waititu. Despite this setback, he remained active in politics and continued to engage with constituents through social media and local media platforms.

In 2022 he vied for the seat under his party Tuibebe Wakenya but came third place after Kimani Wamatangi and Patrick Wainaina Wa Jungle.

Personal Life