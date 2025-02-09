Kalonzo: What I told Uhuru & Raila after court victory and details of our Wednesday meeting

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has revealed detailes of his discussions with former President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga ahead of a meeting planned for Wednesday.

Kalonzo divulged that he reached out to the two Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance principals following a High Court ruling that declared the Azimio coalition as the majority coalition in the National Assembly.

The three-judge bench of Justices John Chigiti, Jairus Ngaah, and Lawrence Mugambi dismissed National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula’s pronouncement that Kenya Kwanza is the majority coalition in parliament, effectively sealing the fate of Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wah who was subsequently picked to serve as the leader of Majority in the National Assembly.

Wednesday meeting with Uhuru and Raila

Kalonzo revealed that all Azimio principals will meet on Wednesday to deliberate on the way forward.

All lawmakers elected under Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya will also attend the meeting whose aim is to align parliamentary leadership with the court ruling.

The situation is that Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya is the majority party. I have spoken to Raila Odinga and Uhuru Kenyatta. On Wednesday we want a Parliamentary Group (PG) meeting after you have met on Tuesday so that we can organise ourselves.

Kalonzo hails ruling as embarrassment to Ruto

Kalonzo who addressed mourners at a funeral in Kitui celebrated the ruling, hailing it as the latest embarrassment to President William Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza administration.

Several of government decisions and policies have been thrown out by the courts under President Ruto.

He urged Azimio politicians who warmed up to supporting Ruto’s regime to reflect on the development, noting that the ruling in itself is a punishment for those who ditched the coalition party to work with the government.

Those who were praising Ruto, I know you ate feeling awkward; you could have been patient and waited. These friends who ran to join Ruto, I suggest they do introspection.