4 heartwarming acts of kindness by Kenyans following Tuesday's protests

19 June 2025 at 9:38
Comedian and activist Eric Omondi travelled to Murang’a County to visit the family of Boniface Kariuki, the injured hawker who is recuperating at Kenyatta National Hospital
Good Samaritans rushing injured protestor to hospital. Photo/Courtesy
In the aftermath of the Tuesday protests that rocked Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD), a section of Kenyans have rallied to support victims of police brutality, hooliganism, looting, and destruction of property.

The protests, held to demand justice for teacher and blogger Albert Ojwang, who died in police custody, saw dozens injured, businesses vandalised, and a hawker caught in the crossfire.

Despite the chaos and suffering, moving acts of unity and kindness have emerged.

Protesters and good aamaritans rush to save shot hawker

Among the earliest incidents of compassion during the protests was the quick response by demonstrators and passers-by who came to the aid of Boniface Kariuki, a 22-year-old hawker shot while selling face masks in the CBD.

Videos captured on the day show people rushing to lift Kariuki and ferry him to safety and to the nearest medical facility.

4 heartwarming acts of kindness by Kenyans following Tuesday's protests

READ ALSO: KNH issues update on 2-hour brain surgery to save city hawker’s life

MP Babu Owino visits victims at Kenyatta National Hospital

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino visited protest victims at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH). The legislator offered words of encouragement and condemned the brutality that has plagued recent protests.

Today, I went to KNH to acknowledge the pain and injustice that too many have endured at the hands of those sworn to protect. To the victims of police brutality and to the families and communities left to carry that weight, you are not forgotten. Your pain matters. Your stories matter. Your lives matter.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino when he visited a protestor who was injured at the Tuesday Maandamano at the Kenyatta National Hospital

READ ALSO: 5 vocal personalities who have stuck with the Gen Z protests since June 2024

Pascal Tokodi supports affected businesses online

As businesses in the CBD counted losses from looting and destruction, actor and musician Pascal Tokodi extended a helping hand through his Instagram page.

The entertainer offered free promotion space for entrepreneurs whose livelihoods were disrupted during the protests.

If your business was affected or you know someone who was, please tag me or share their pages on my DM,” Tokodi posted. I’ll be reposting as many as I can on Thursbiz tomorrow. Let’s stand with each other. Let’s rebuild, together.

His gesture has been praised widely, especially by small business owners who lost merchandise and equipment.

An image of a business destroyed after protests

An image of a business destroyed after protests

Eric Omondi visits injured protester’s family in Murang’a

Comedian and activist Eric Omondi travelled to Murang’a County to visit the family of Boniface Kariuki, the injured hawker.

In an online message, Omondi called on Kenyans to support the family, who are struggling to care for their son amid limited resources.

Last night, I visited the mother and father of Boniface Kariuki deep in Murang’a County. Boniface comes from an extremely humble background. We are going to stand with this family.

He has since started rallying his followers to contribute to Kariuki’s medical expenses and family needs.

READ ALSO: Girl, shut up! – Ciru Muriuki and Passaris in explosive X showdown

University students stand by injured comrade

Kenyatta University students also demonstrated a deep sense of camaraderie when they visited a fellow student who was injured during the protests and admitted to KNH.

The students arrived in large numbers, carrying placards and singing songs of unity.

Videos showed them encircling the hospital premises, holding hands and chanting in support of their injured comrade.

