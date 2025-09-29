From hashtags to hope, how social media is redefining Kenyan's generousity

When a video of a young TikToker, Kaluma Boy, appealing for help to care for his ailing father went viral, Kenyans responded in numbers.

Within days, fleets of buses carried well-wishers to his Nyeri home for a fundraiser, highlighting the remarkable power of online platforms to mobilise compassion and action.

The gloomy TikTok page of Kaluma is slowly turning to smiles, being replaced with posts of a well-grommed all-jovial young man.

From personal stories to collective causes

Social media has increasingly become a bridge between private struggles and public support. What would once have remained a silent battle within a family can now capture national attention in hours.

Through videos, hashtags, and shares, ordinary Kenyans are finding themselves at the centre of digital movements that rally strangers to offer food, money, medical care, and even emotional support.

The rise of digital philanthropy

Unlike traditional charity models, which often relied on established organisations and long processes, social media philanthropy is immediate and participatory.

A single post can spark thousands of contributions. Platforms like TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and are not only entertainment spaces but also fast-emerging hubs of grassroots giving.

Why digital philanthropy works

Several factors fuel the success of online-driven giving: Visibility and authenticity – videos and photos allow people to see real struggles, creating instant empathy.

Transparency – updates shared by beneficiaries or organisers reassure donors that their help is reaching the right hands.

Community and influence – celebrities, influencers, and ordinary users amplify stories, spreading them far beyond local circles.

Speed – the viral nature of social media means mobilisation happens in real time.

Digital fundraising

Kenyan examples of digital solidarity

Kenyans on X (KOX) have raised millions of shillings for medical bills, school fees, and disaster relief.

For instance, campaigns to clear hospital bills for stranded patients or to fund life-saving surgeries abroad have gained traction through hashtags.

Similarly, TikTok creators have turned live sessions into digital harambees, attracting viewers willing to contribute instantly.

Comedian Eric Omondi has also harnessed the power of social media with his Sisi kwa Sisi campaign.



Using his large following, he has mobilised Kenyans to contribute millions towards urgent causes from paying medical bills to helping families facing eviction.

His approach demonstrates how influencers can take what begins as spontaneous online giving and shape it into a structured, sustained movement.

Challenges and risks

Yet, the rise of online philanthropy is not without pitfalls. Scammers have taken advantage of public goodwill, sometimes fabricating stories to exploit donors.

There is also the issue of donor fatigue, with multiple appeals competing for attention daily. For philanthropy on social media to remain effective, verification and accountability must be prioritised.

Despite these challenges, the benefits are undeniable. Social media has democratised giving, allowing ordinary people to be part of extraordinary impact.

