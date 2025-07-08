Kamukunji Grounds in Nairobi has long stood as a symbol of political resistance, civic activism, and community life in Kenya.

Located in Kamukunji constituency's Shauri Moyo area, the 7.27-acre open space has transformed over decades from a casual meeting point to a landmark of national significance.

Where it all began

Kamukunji grounds

In the late 1980s, Kamukunji Grounds was little more than an open field with a few trees.

Locals frequented the spot for haircuts from an informal barbershop set up in the open.

On Sundays, residents gathered under the trees to read newspapers and exchange political views.

These informal discussions became known as 'citizens' kamukunji', Swahili for public assembly.

The turning point: Saba Saba, 1990

Saba Saba rally of 1990

Kamukunji's true political relevance emerged on July 7, 1990, during the now-famous Saba Saba rally .

Political leaders including Kenneth Matiba, Charles Rubia, Raila Odinga, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, Martin Shikuku, and others planned a massive gathering to demand the return of multiparty democracy.

The rally was blocked by police. Key organisers were arrested in advance. Still, thousands turned up to protest. Security forces responded with force. Clashes spread across Nairobi and other towns. Dozens of people died and over 1,000 were arrested nationwide.

The ripple effect was huge. The protests set in motion the repeal of Section 2A of the Constitution.

By December 1991, Kenya had officially restored multiparty democracy.

Years of neglect

Despite its historic role, Kamukunji Grounds suffered years of decline.

From the 1990s to the 2010s, the area became rundown. It was littered, unsafe, and widely neglected.

The grounds served as a makeshift shelter for street families and watchmen from nearby markets. The once-symbolic benches were used as beds.

Push for restoration and monument status

In 2013, the Nairobi City Council launched a Sh30 million facelift. Fences were put up, trees were planted, and benches installed. However, informal residents continued to occupy the space.

Kamukunji grounds

In February 2016, then-area MP Yusuf Hassan tabled a motion in Parliament to have Kamukunji Grounds declared a national monument in recognition of its role in the country’s democratic journey.

Community-led revival

From 2020, change started taking root. A coalition of 19 self-help groups formed the Kamukunji Environmental Conservation Champions (KECC).

KECC at Kamukunji Grounds

Together with NGOs and the county government, they cleaned up the grounds, planted trees, and restored footpaths. They also built a children’s play area, benches, a mental health zone, and basic amenities like toilets and water taps.

A small entry fee (between Sh20 and Sh50) was introduced to help fund daily cleaning, security, and maintenance. While part of the grounds remains fenced and regulated, the rest is open to all.

Present day: from protest to play

Kamukunji Grounds now serves dual purposes.

It is both a historic symbol of Kenya’s democratic struggles and a public park for recreation.

Hundreds of people use the space daily - families, church groups, school children, and traders from the nearby Gikomba Market.

The site is also still used for political rallies and public gatherings.

What lies ahead

Though much has improved, full restoration is still ongoing.

Only part of the grounds is fenced. Informal settlement in certain sections remains a concern.