Joseph Katwa Kigen is a senior Kenyan advocate whose practice spans high-stakes criminal, constitutional and commercial litigation.
He is a founding partner of Katwa & Kemboy Advocates in Nairobi and is routinely instructed in matters heard in the High Court, the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court.
His work includes domestic litigation, international criminal defence work and commercial disputes for corporate and individual clients.
Education and early career
His legal foundation is built on a solid academic and professional background.
Kigen trained at the University of Nairobi, where he obtained a Bachelor of Laws and later a Master of Laws.
He completed professional training at the Kenya School of Law and was admitted as an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya in 1996.
Those academic and professional credentials underpin a long-running practice that combines courtroom advocacy with advisory work.
READ ALSO: From teacher to lawyer: Danstan Omari's inspiring career switch at 40 years
Notable cases
Kigen’s name is linked to several high-profile matters.
He acted for Joshua arap Sang in proceedings connected to the post-2007–08 allegations that reached the International Criminal Court.
In Kenya, Kigen represented former Citizen TV news anchor Jacque Maribe in the widely followed trial arising from the murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani, where he conducted cross-examinations and advanced her defence alongside other counsel.
Most recently, in 2025, he has been the lead defence counsel for Kericho Governor Erick Mutai in Senate impeachment proceedings, where he has challenged the credibility of the County Assembly vote and led the governor’s legal team in cross-examining witnesses and presenting expert evidence.
His caseload also includes commercial and administrative disputes such as banking, land and employment matters.
READ ALSO: DP Ruto's lawyer speaks after DCI reopened Sh272M land case
IEBC Commissioner application
In 2024, Katwa Kigen briefly entered the public spotlight outside the courtroom when he applied to be considered for a commissioner position at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).
His application attracted significant public attention given his long association with politically sensitive cases, including defence roles for clients facing international and domestic criminal charges.
Kigen later announced his withdrawal from the selection process.
In a public statement, he said he had chosen to pull out to avoid distracting the commission’s work and to prevent his candidature from becoming a source of division.
The decision drew commentary because it highlighted the scrutiny surrounding appointments to the electoral body and the challenges facing advocates with high-profile political clients when seeking to serve in independent institutions.
READ ALSO: Profile of DP Gachagua’s Israeli-schooled lawyer Elisha Ongoya
Senior Counsel status
Kigen holds the rank of Senior Counsel, the highest professional distinction conferred on advocates in Kenya for exemplary service, integrity and leadership in the legal profession.
The title, awarded through a rigorous vetting and gazettement process, places him among a small group of practitioners recognised nationally for their contribution to the law.
READ ALSO: Otiende Amollo, Martha Karua, Kalonzo Musyoka awarded 'Senior Counsel' title by Uhuru
His designation as Senior Counsel affirms his standing in the profession and reflects a career spent in complex litigation and public-interest matters.