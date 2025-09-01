Joseph Katwa Kigen is a senior Kenyan advocate whose practice spans high-stakes criminal, constitutional and commercial litigation.

He is a founding partner of Katwa & Kemboy Advocates in Nairobi and is routinely instructed in matters heard in the High Court, the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court.

His work includes domestic litigation, international criminal defence work and commercial disputes for corporate and individual clients.

Education and early career

His legal foundation is built on a solid academic and professional background.

Kigen trained at the University of Nairobi, where he obtained a Bachelor of Laws and later a Master of Laws.

Katwa Kigen

He completed professional training at the Kenya School of Law and was admitted as an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya in 1996.

Those academic and professional credentials underpin a long-running practice that combines courtroom advocacy with advisory work.

Notable cases

Kigen’s name is linked to several high-profile matters .

Katwa Kigen acting for Joshua Sang

He acted for Joshua arap Sang in proceedings connected to the post-2007–08 allegations that reached the International Criminal Court.

In Kenya, Kigen represented former Citizen TV news anchor Jacque Maribe in the widely followed trial arising from the murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani, where he conducted cross-examinations and advanced her defence alongside other counsel.

Katwa Kigen as part of Jacque Maribe's legal team

Most recently, in 2025, he has been the lead defence counsel for Kericho Governor Erick Mutai in Senate impeachment proceedings, where he has challenged the credibility of the County Assembly vote and led the governor’s legal team in cross-examining witnesses and presenting expert evidence.

His caseload also includes commercial and administrative disputes such as banking, land and employment matters.

IEBC Commissioner application

In 2024, Katwa Kigen briefly entered the public spotlight outside the courtroom when he applied to be considered for a commissioner position at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

His application attracted significant public attention given his long association with politically sensitive cases, including defence roles for clients facing international and domestic criminal charges.

Katwa Kigen

Kigen later announced his withdrawal from the selection process.

In a public statement, he said he had chosen to pull out to avoid distracting the commission’s work and to prevent his candidature from becoming a source of division.

The decision drew commentary because it highlighted the scrutiny surrounding appointments to the electoral body and the challenges facing advocates with high-profile political clients when seeking to serve in independent institutions.

Senior Counsel status

Katwa Kigen representing Kericho Governor Erick Mutai

Kigen holds the rank of Senior Counsel , the highest professional distinction conferred on advocates in Kenya for exemplary service, integrity and leadership in the legal profession.

The title, awarded through a rigorous vetting and gazettement process, places him among a small group of practitioners recognised nationally for their contribution to the law.