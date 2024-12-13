Kenya Railways announces new stop for Nairobi-Mombasa SGR Service

Kenya Railways has announced an important update to the Madaraka Express Passenger Service schedule.

Starting December 15, 2024, the 10:00 p.m. Madaraka Express trains travelling to and from Nairobi Terminus will now include a three-minute stopover at Voi station.

According to a public notice issued by the Managing Director of Kenya Railways, the train travelling from Nairobi to Mombasa will make a stop at Voi from 2:05 a.m. to 2:08 a.m.

Meanwhile, the return trip from Mombasa to Nairobi will have its Voi stopover from 11:45 p.m. to 11:48 p.m.

The addition of this stopover is part of Kenya Railways' efforts to enhance service accessibility and convenience for passengers travelling between these major cities and Voi town.

"We look forward to having you on board as we endeavour to serve you better," the notice stated.

This move is expected to provide added convenience for commuters in Voi and the surrounding area.

Peak season on the SGR

December marks one of the busiest travel seasons for the SGR service driven by a combination of holiday festivities, tourism, and end-of-year travel plans.

For many Kenyans, this is a time to reunite with family and friends in their hometowns or enjoy a much-needed holiday after a busy year. The Nairobi-Mombasa SGR route plays a pivotal role in facilitating these reunions, offering a convenient travel option to coastal destinations and beyond.

Mombasa, in particular, becomes a magnet for travellers during December. The coastal city’s pristine beaches, warm climate, and cultural attractions make it a prime holiday destination.

Resorts, hotels, and Airbnbs in the region often operate at full capacity, and the SGR becomes a lifeline for tourists travelling from Nairobi and other parts of the country.

As the academic calendar winds down, many university and college students also rely on the SGR to travel home for the holidays.