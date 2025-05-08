Kenya’s latest voter population by county and region

Kenya’s electoral dynamics are sharply defined by regional voter numbers, and the latest data offers a clear view of how populations are distributed across the country’s counties and regions.

With over 22 million registered voters captured across all counties, the figures highlight Nairobi and Mt Kenya as commanding a significant stake in the nation's democratic process.

In the 2022 General Election, 8 million 18-24-year-olds were eligible to vote, making it the largest youth electorate in Kenyan history.

Nairobi leads in voter numbers

According to data from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), the capital city, Nairobi, stands as the single most populous county in terms of voter registration, boasting 2,415,310 registered voters.

Its status as the economic and political nerve centre makes it a strategic battleground during elections, with its large and diverse voter base holding significant sway in determining electoral outcomes, especially in presidential and gubernatorial contests.

Mt Kenya region

Mt Kenya Region emerges as the most densely populated voting bloc, cumulatively registering 7,131,430 voters across 10 counties.

Kiambu leads the pack with 1,275,008 voters, followed by Meru (772,139) and Murang’a (620,929).

Other counties like Nyeri, Kirinyaga, and Tharaka-Nithi also contribute sizable numbers. This concentration has long established Mt Kenya as a political kingmaker, with parties fiercely competing for influence in the region.

Rift Valley region

With 4,687,896 voters, the Rift Valley Region is another political heavyweight.

Nakuru tops the region with over 1 million voters (1,054,856), closely followed by Uasin Gishu (506,138) and Kajiado (463,273).

This vast and ethnically diverse area plays a pivotal role in shaping national leadership and has historically aligned with dominant political coalitions.

Western and Nyanza Regions

Western Kenya, comprising Kakamega, Bungoma, Busia, Vihiga and Trans Nzoia, has a combined voter population of 2,616,929. Kakamega alone contributes 844,551 voters, making it the most populous county in the region.

Nyanza, the traditional stronghold of opposition politics, tallies 3,120,732 voters. Kisii (637,010), Kisumu (606,754), and Siaya (533,595) lead in this region, underlining its continued electoral significance.

Coast and Eastern Regions

The Coast Region records 1,963,144 voters, with Mombasa (641,913) and Kilifi (588,602) carrying the lion’s share.

Despite its lower numbers compared to Mt Kenya and the Rift Valley, the region remains politically strategic due to its urban centres and historical grievances influencing voter behaviour.

Eastern Kenya, made up of Machakos, Kitui, and Makueni, has 1,699,724 voters, with Machakos leading at 687,565. Often seen as swing counties, Eastern’s voter loyalty has fluctuated in past elections, making it a closely watched region.

North Eastern region

The North Eastern Region, with the lowest voter count at 882,677, includes Mandera (217,030) and Wajir (207,758). Although its numbers are smaller, the region’s strategic importance lies in its geopolitical positioning and unique voter issues.

These numbers not only reflect population density but also underline the regions' political weight and influence in shaping electoral outcomes.

As the country moves toward the 2027 elections, political players will undoubtedly intensify their focus on high-voter regions.