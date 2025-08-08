Nairobi makeover: Beijing-inspired underground corridor to ease traffic [Photos]

The government has commenced construction of the Greenpark Terminus Pedestrian Underpass Network as part of ongoing efforts to modernise public infrastructure and reduce congestion in Nairobi’s central business district.

The 500-metre underground walkway is being built at the busy junction of Haile Selassie Avenue and Uhuru Highway.

According to Interior PS Raymond Omollo, the project aims to enhance commuter safety while improving the flow of both pedestrian and vehicular traffic in one of the city’s most congested intersections.

Greenpark Terminus Pedestrian Underpass Network design

An aerial view of the busy Haile Selassie Avenue and Uhuru Highway Roundabout

The facility is planned as a fully integrated 24-hour transit corridor. It will feature lifts, escalators, CCTV surveillance, commercial stalls, public washrooms and water tanks for hygiene and emergency use.

According to the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), the underpass will be accessible to persons with disabilities and provide retail spaces to support small businesses.

The design draws inspiration from similar urban transit systems in cities such as Beijing and London.

KeNHA stated that the project is part of a wider initiative to enhance mobility and safety for the thousands of commuters who pass through the Greenpark area daily.

An aerial view of the busy Haile Selassie Avenue and Uhuru Highway Roundabout

Nairobi’s Broader Push to Unclog Traffic

The Greenpark Terminus Pedestrian Underpass is the latest in a series of major infrastructure projects that Pulse has been tracking, all aimed at addressing Nairobi’s long-standing traffic congestion challenges and improving safety for both motorists and pedestrians.

One of the most notable ongoing projects is the Sh3.58 billion elevated road near Junction Mall, designed to replace the often-gridlocked roundabout at the busy Ngong Road–Naivasha Road intersection.

Construction of Junction Mall Flyover along Ngong Road

As previously reported by Pulse, the 800-metre steel flyover will allow vehicles to bypass ground-level traffic entirely, cutting travel times for thousands of daily commuters.

The project also incorporates features to make the space safer and more functional, including dedicated pedestrian walkways, modern drainage systems to reduce flooding during heavy rains, enhanced street lighting, and landscaped surroundings to improve the road’s visual appeal.

Futuristic Sh3.5B flyover that will replace the Junction Mall roundabout along Ngong Road

Another major undertaking is the viaduct rising along Kenyatta Avenue, whose forest of concrete pillars has sparked public curiosity and online speculation.

In response to rumours that the structures were part of a building development, the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) clarified that the pillars form the foundation of an elevated road linking Kenyatta Avenue directly to Ngong Road near the Kenya National Library Service.

This connection is expected to provide a faster exit route from the CBD, easing pressure on existing junctions and helping to reduce gridlock during peak hours.

Both projects are part of a broader government strategy to modernise Nairobi’s transport network and align it with the needs of a rapidly growing population.

Viaduct being constructed along Kenyatta Avenue

They complement other initiatives such as the ongoing dualling of key highways, improved non-motorised transport infrastructure, and enhanced traffic management systems.

By creating a safe, accessible, and fully integrated underground corridor, the project will not only protect pedestrians from fast-moving traffic but also help keep vehicles moving more freely at one of the capital’s busiest intersections.

Alongside the Junction Mall flyover and Kenyatta Avenue viaduct, it demonstrates a coordinated approach, leveraging both local innovation and global urban design inspiration , to make Nairobi a more efficient and commuter-friendly city.