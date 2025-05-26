Kenya’s proposed social media rules: 4 risks of using your ID to access apps

Kenya is stepping up efforts to protect children online with fresh rules that require service providers to verify the age of users before granting access to certain digital content.

While this sounds like a win for online safety, the use of government-issued IDs for age checks raises serious privacy and inclusion concerns.

What does this mean for young Kenyans navigating the digital space?

What’s Changing Online?

The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) is seeking to introduce new guidelines demanding that all licensed service providers, mobile operators, social media platforms, apps, and internet providers verify user ages before giving access to services that may not be suitable for children under 18.

Within six months, companies must deploy age-verification systems designed to keep minors away from harmful content like violence, exploitation, and inappropriate material, while still respecting children’s rights to access information and freedom of expression.

According to a Communication Authority official who spoke to Business Daily, "Initially, service providers may accept user-entered ages, but ultimately everyone will be required to verify their identity through government-issued ID."

Mobile operators will have to register SIM cards using accurate age data, and application providers will embed safety features “by design” into their products.

Reporting mechanisms for online abuse or harmful content will also be strengthened.

Why Age Verification Matters

The internet is a powerful tool for learning, creativity, and connection, especially for Kenya’s youth, who are among the most active digital users.

But it’s also a place where children face risks: exposure to child sexual abuse materials, cyberbullying, radicalisation, and more.

Age verification aims to create safer online spaces by limiting children’s access to inappropriate services.

The Privacy and Inclusion Challenge

However, requiring government-issued IDs for age verification introduces new risks:

Privacy Concerns

Sharing ID details online can expose users to data breaches, identity theft, and misuse if service providers don’t enforce strong data protection measures.

Excluding Vulnerable Users

Many young Kenyans, especially in rural areas or informal settlements, may lack easy access to official IDs. Strict ID checks risk locking out those who need digital services most.

Surveillance Risks

Tying online activity to official IDs could enable unwanted government or corporate surveillance, threatening digital freedoms and anonymity.

Data Security Worries

Kenya’s Data Protection Act offers safeguards, but enforcement remains a challenge, especially among smaller or less transparent service providers.

Users need clear communication about how their data is collected, stored, and shared to build confidence in these systems.

Finding the Right Balance

Protecting children online requires a careful balancing act between safety, privacy, and inclusion. The CA’s guidelines emphasise transparency, accountability, and data protection “by design” to tackle these risks.

Service providers must develop age-verification systems that are secure, respect user privacy, and offer alternative verification methods for those without formal IDs.

Parents, educators, and users themselves also play a crucial role in promoting safe digital habits. Empowered consumers who understand their rights can help shape a safer internet environment.