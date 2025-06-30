KRA extends deadline to file returns

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has extended the deadline for filing tax returns by 24 hours, pushing the new cutoff to midnight, July 1, 2025.

The announcement, made late Monday afternoon, comes amid a nationwide outcry from taxpayers who were unable to access the iTax portal due to high traffic.

In a public notice shared on social media, KRA said the extension was intended to accommodate the surge of users who encountered system slowdowns and technical glitches on the final day of the original deadline.

“Tumefungua service lane! 24-hour extension up to tomorrow, 𝟏𝐬𝐭 𝐉𝐮𝐥𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓, midnight to file and pay your returns! ” the statement read.

Why the iTax System was Slow

Every year, June 30 triggers a mad rush as millions of Kenyans try to beat the tax return deadline , often all at once.

Despite repeated reminders from KRA to file early, many wait until the last day, creating a digital traffic jam that routinely crashes or slows down the iTax portal.

By Monday morning, social media was flooded with complaints, screenshots of error messages, and humorous memes mocking the annual chaos.

“How do you expect taxpayers to file their returns when ITax is down?” said one Steve Mwakisha.

The Struggles of Last-Minute Filers

From failed captchas and login errors to pages that refuse to load, the experience for many Kenyans has been frustrating, especially for those without access to fast internet or IT support.

For low-income earners and students, the Sh2,000 penalty for late filing , even nil returns, can feel like an avoidable burden.

Cyber cafes and Huduma Centres were packed throughout the weekend, as Kenyans scrambled for help before the system locked them out.

While KRA has tried to simplify the process through campaigns and mobile services, the infrastructure often buckles when demand peaks.

Memes About KRA Deadline

As is now tradition, Kenyans turned frustration into fuel for humour, creating viral memes that tell the story in ways no tax workshop ever could.

Many memes poke fun at Kenyans’ tendency to wait until the final hours to file returns, overwhelming the iTax portal.

For instance, posts likened the situation to a national sport of “last-minute chaos,” with one user humorously suggesting KRA intentionally lets the system crash to catch defaulters with fines.

KRA has acknowledged in past years that last-minute filing spikes place enormous pressure on their systems, even after infrastructure upgrades.

Officials have repeatedly advised Kenyans to file earlier to avoid exactly this scenario, while also matching Kenyans’ humour.

“Ndio tuko rush hour sasa! Siku mbili tu before the deadline! Unajitoa kwa jam ama ndio unaingia?” KRA said last week.

Another statement earlier this month reminded taxpayers of the Sh2,000 penalty for failing to file returns on time, including nil returns for those with no income.

For those still locked out of iTax, KRA recommends using Huduma Centres or seeking help at accredited cyber cafes.

These memes, while lighthearted, underscore real frustrations: the iTax portal’s inability to handle last-minute traffic and the pressure of the June 30 deadline.

What You Should Do Now

With the extra 24 hours, KRA is urging taxpayers not to wait until the final minutes again. Filing can be done at itax.kra.go.ke, via KRA service centres or at Huduma Centres countrywide.

Failure to file by the new July 1 deadline will still attract penalties of Sh 2,000 for individuals and Sh20,000 for non-individuals.

KRA may have bent under the pressure, but the deadline still looms.