KWS opens all national parks for free entry: Who qualifies and when

Kenyans will enjoy free access to all national parks, reserves, and sanctuaries on Saturday, September 27, 2025, as the country joins the world in marking the United Nations World Tourism Day.

The Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife, through a notice signed by Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano, announced that all Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS)-managed sites will be open to Kenyan citizens at no cost.

The move is part of efforts to celebrate this year’s theme, “Tourism and Sustainable Transformation.”

Giraffes in Nairobi National Park

According to the ministry, the initiative aims to give Kenyans an opportunity to reconnect with the country’s breathtaking wildlife heritage while also fostering a stronger commitment to conservation.

“This initiative is an opportunity for every Kenyan to reconnect with our breathtaking wildlife heritage, deepen our collective commitment to conservation, and experience the unparalleled beauty of our natural treasures,” the notice read.

The Cabinet Secretary emphasised that tourism is not just about leisure but also a driver of positive change for communities, conservation, and the economy.

By opening the gates of the parks for free, the government hopes to encourage greater appreciation of Kenya’s rich biodiversity and inspire citizens to take up shared responsibility in protecting it for generations to come.

“Our parks, reserves, and sanctuaries are not just Kenya’s pride but the world’s heritage,” said the ministry, adding that the day is a chance for Kenyans to explore, learn, and celebrate the wonders of these natural spaces.

View of Kenya's Capital from Nairobi National Park.

2024 World Tourism Day Impact

On September 28, 2024, in celebration of United Nations World Tourism Day, the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) also opened the gates of all 28 state-managed national parks and reserves for free entry for Kenyan citizens, resulting in 83,352 visits in a single day .

The visitors were nearly evenly split between adults and children, with 42,533 adults and 40,819 children enjoying the free access.

The initiative formed part of National Tourism Week (September 22–29), following approval by President William Ruto’s Cabinet.

File image of the entrance to Nairobi National Park (Photo: Courtesy)

Lake Nakuru National Park emerged as the most visited site, welcoming 9,938 people, followed by Nairobi National Park with 7,069 visitors.

Other popular destinations included Mt. Elgon (4,704), Hell’s Gate (2,991), the Aberdares (2,297), and Ol Donyo Sabuk (1,750).

Beyond full parks, other nature-oriented attractions also drew large numbers: Safari Walks recorded 16,707 visits, and Orphanages had 15,693.

While entry was free for game drives and wildlife viewing, other activities, such as guided tours and camping, continued to incur charges. Park rules remained fully in force throughout the day.

Gates opened early at 6:00 a.m. and closed at 6:30 p.m., and in anticipation of large crowds, KWS worked with police and other stakeholders to ensure security, crowd management, and smooth traffic flow.

