Latest appointments to top state jobs in Ruto’s administration reveals new trend

The latest appointments in President William Ruto’s government have revealed a new trend that is taking root, with critics expressing concerns and questioning what is considered prior to making these appointments.

While the appointment of political allies to plum government jobs, largely seen as a reward for their political support is not something new and has been criticized in the past, a new trend is emerging where some end up with more than one job and draw perks for two separate roles in the same administration.

Critics have questioned whether they are effectively delivering, how their time is spread to serve in the two roles and if they are the only Kenyans qualified to serve in the roles.

Notably, neither the appointing authorities, nor the appointees have addressed these questions when taking up additional role.

This clique seems to enjoy the luck that not many have when it comes to government appointments with their names frequently surfacing in government appointments.

Millicent Omanga: Darling of state appointments

Former nominated Senator Millicent Omanga is a darling of state appointments and perhaps holds the record of landing the highest number of appointments in Ruto’s administration .

In the last three months alone, Omanga has landed three appointments and declined one.

She was appointed to serve as a member of the Nairobi Rivers Commission in October 2024 by President William Ruto in October but declined the appointment due to personal reasons.

Omanga also landed an appointment as the Chief Administrative Secretary in the Ministry of Interior before a court ruling that declared the position unconstitutional saw her exit.

Barely two weeks later in November, she was appointed to join the Board of the Local Authorities Provident Fund (LAP Fund).

2025 is off to a good start as she landed her latest appointment to serve as a member of the Board of Directors of the Kenya Shipyard Limited.

Rashid Echesa: 1 man with 2 plum state jobs in Ruto's govt

Former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa’s luck with government appointments also stands out.

Echesa was on Friday, November 29, 2024 appointed to chair the National Council for Occupational Safety and Health.