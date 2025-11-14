Being born into a life of immense power and wealth on the continent has not been enough to shield the sons and daughters of some of the continent's leaders from the law in their own countries.

Allegations against most of them range from corruption and embezzlement to illicit activities, resulting in domestic or international legal scrutiny.

Here are 8 who have been formally charged for various crimes.

1. Robert Mugabe Jr. (Zimbabwe)

Robert Mugabe Jr., son of Zimbabwe's late president Robert Mugabe, was convicted of unlawful drug possession on November 13, 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

Robert Mugabe Jr. arrives at the Harare Magistrates’ Court on October 3, 2025

The 33-year-old pleaded guilty before a Harare magistrate.

The conviction followed an October 2025 arrest, where police found two grams of cannabis (dagga) during a traffic stop.

In mitigation, his legal team submitted that he was a first-time offender and requested a non-custodial sentence.

The request was granted; Mugabe Jr. was fined USD300, which he paid.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue (Equatorial Guinea)

Teodoro ‘Teodorin’ Nguema Obiang Mangue is Equatorial Guinea's Vice President and son of President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo.

Teodorin Obiang is the son of Equatorial Guinean President Teodoro Obiang Nguema, who has ruled the country for four decades

In October 2017, a French court convicted him of embezzlement, money laundering, and corruption.

The court found he used public funds to acquire French assets, including a Paris mansion and supercars.

ADVERTISEMENT

He received a three-year suspended sentence, a 30 million euro suspended fine, and his French assets were ordered seized.

Teodoro ‘Teodorin’ Nguema Obiang Mangue

Previously, Obiang settled a 2014 US Department of Justice case, forfeiting over USD30 million in assets, including a Malibu mansion and vehicles.

US authorities alleged these were bought with corruption proceeds.

Switzerland also seized his luxury cars, which were later auctioned.

ADVERTISEMENT

Equatorial Guinea convicts president's son for selling national plane Ruslan Obiang Nsue, a son of Equatorial Guinea’s president, has been convicted in a high-profile case over the disappearance and sale of a state airline aircraft. The court ruling carries criminal penalties and financial measures.

3. Isabel dos Santos (Angola)

Isabel dos Santos, daughter of Angola's former president José Eduardo dos Santos, was once considered Africa's richest woman.

Angolan businesswoman Isabel dos Santos has had her assets frozen as part of vast corruption investigations

Her fortune faced scrutiny after her father left office in 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT

In January 2020, Angolan authorities charged her with embezzlement, money laundering, influence peddling, and fraud from her time as chairwoman of the state oil company, Sonangol.

Prosecutors allege she and associates siphoned over USD1 billion from state funds.

The charges followed the ‘Luanda Leaks,’ an ICIJ investigation based on over 715,000 documents.

Angolan prosecutors have frozen bank accounts of Isabel dos Santos (L) and her husband Sindika Dokolo as part of their graft probe

The leaks detailed how dos Santos allegedly acquired stakes in Angolan industries through presidential decrees and state-backed deals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Courts in Angola and Portugal have frozen her assets.

Interpol issued a Red Notice at Angola's request.

Dos Santos denies all allegations, calling them political persecution.

Angola's ex-first daughter says 'justice denied' in graft trial Angolan billionaire businesswoman and former first daughter Isabel dos Santos on Monday said she had been "denied justice" in her corruption trial, after losing an appeal against an asset freeze.

4 & 5. Alaa & Gamal Mubarak (Egypt)

ADVERTISEMENT

After the 2011 uprising removed President Hosni Mubarak, his sons, Alaa and Gamal Mubarak, faced multiple trials.

Former Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak (C), who was ousted during a popular uprising in 2011, is escorted by his two sons Alaa (R) and Gamal (L) for a session in the retrial of members of the now-banned Muslim Brotherhood

They were acquitted of several corruption and insider trading charges but convicted in one case.

In May 2015, an Egyptian court sentenced Hosni Mubarak and his sons to three years in prison for embezzling state funds.

Dubbed the ‘presidential palaces’ case, the investigation found them guilty of diverting over 100 million Egyptian pounds (then ~USD14 million) intended for palace renovations to upgrade their private homes.

ADVERTISEMENT

They were released, having already served the time in pre-trial detention.

Hosni Mubarak, Egyptian Leader Ousted in Arab Spring, Dies at 91 CAIRO — Hosni Mubarak, the former autocratic president of Egypt, whose hold on power was broken and place in history upended by a public uprising against the poverty, corruption and repressive police tactics that came to define his 30 years in office, died Tuesday in Cairo. He was 91.

6. Saif al-Islam Gaddafi (Libya)

Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, son of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, became internationally wanted during the 2011 civil war.

Saif al-Islam Gaddafi (pictured in 2011)

ADVERTISEMENT

On June 27, 2011, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant against him for alleged crimes against humanity (murder and persecution).

The charges stem from his alleged role in violently suppressing civilian demonstrations.

Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, pictured in a suit

Although captured in Libya in November 2011 and sentenced to death in absentia in 2015, the Tripoli trial was widely criticised.

He was later released by a Zintan militia after a reported amnesty.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ICC warrant remains active; the court's Appeals Chamber confirmed the case admissible in 2020.

Late Libyan leader's second son, Saif gains his freedom After being held by a militia in the town of Zintan for the past six years, Saif al-Islam Gaddafi has been released under an amnesty.

7. Denis Christel Sassou Nguesso (Republic of Congo)

Denis Christel Sassou Nguesso, son of Republic of Congo President Denis Sassou Nguesso, has been investigated in France and the United States.

Denis Christel Sassou Nguesso, son of Republic of Congo President Denis Sassou Nguesso

ADVERTISEMENT

He is a central figure in the French ‘biens mal acquis’ (ill-gotten gains) investigation, which examines if African ruling families used state funds to buy French luxury assets.

Denis Christel Sassou Nguesso, son of Republic of Congo President Denis Sassou Nguesso

In the US, prosecutors filed a 2020 forfeiture complaint alleging he embezzled millions from the state oil company, SNPC.

The US Department of Justice alleged he used intermediaries to misappropriate public funds and purchase assets, including a Miami penthouse.

Congo president flies to environment talks on huge jet: sources Congolese President Denis Sassou Nguesso landed in Paris for environment talks with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday aboard a luxury private Boeing 787 Dreamliner, sources said.

ADVERTISEMENT

8. Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla (South Africa)

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, a politician and daughter of South Africa's former president Jacob Zuma, faces charges of incitement to commit public violence and terrorism.

Former president Jacob Zuma's daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla appearing at the Durban Magistrate's Court on Monday, November 10, 2025. The 43-year-old daughter goes on trial on terrorism-related charges.

The charges stem from the July 2021 civil unrest in South Africa, primarily in the KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng provinces, which was sparked by her father's imprisonment for contempt of court.

Prosecutors allege her social media posts during the unrest, which led to hundreds of deaths and widespread looting, encouraged the violence.

ADVERTISEMENT