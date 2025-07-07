Loud bangs briefly interrupt Raila’s Saba Saba speech [VIDEO]

ODM leader Raila Odinga on Monday called for an "inclusive, intergenerational national conclave" to address Kenya's pressing issues.

Speaking at Serena Hotel in Nairobi, Raila started by saying he was forced to cancel his planned Saba Saba day commemoration at Kamukunji Grounds, citing widespread police roadblocks that paralysed movement into Nairobi's city centre.

During the middle of his remarks, Raila was briefly interrupted by gunshots and tear gas explosions which rented the air, forcing him to wait before continuing with his speech.

"Unfortunately, as you all know, circumstances today, the roadblocks all over town, which has made it difficult for people to move to Kamukunji," Odinga began, explaining the change of venue.

ODM Leader Raila Odinga during a media briefing on July 7, 2025

His planned rally was intended to mark the 35th anniversary of the first Saba Saba protests on July 7, 1990, a pivotal moment that catalyzed the end of the single-party state.

Flanked by his political allies, Odinga dedicated a significant portion of his speech to recounting the sacrifices made by pro-democracy activists, including himself, Kenneth Matiba, and Charles Rubia, who faced detention and persecution for demanding a multiparty system in Kenya .

"We decided that Saba Saba would be a march for political freedom and liberty, freedom of association, freedom of movement, freedom of expression, and a new democratic constitution founded on multipartism," he recounted.

He lamented that some individuals who were part of the oppressive regime at the time are now "masquerading as liberators" and attempting to co-opt the spirit of Saba Saba for their own political gain.

Pivoting from the past to the turbulent present, which has seen a new wave of youth-led protests against government policy and police brutality, Odinga laid out his proposals.

"The question we have to ask ourselves is where do we go from here? Do we embrace chaos or a coming together of minds and country?" he posed.

As a living architect of the events leading to Saba Saba, I choose a coming together of minds and country.

To achieve this, Odinga put forth a series of concrete proposals:

An Inclusive National Conclave

He proposed a national dialogue that is both "inclusive" and "intergenerational" to allow Kenyans from all walks of life to contribute to finding solutions.

This forum, he suggested, should be helmed by "the most serious and sober minds in our nation."

Comprehensive Police Reforms

Condemning the "rogue police force that shoots people with impunity," Odinga called for an urgent return to comprehensive police reforms focused on accountability, transparency, and mending the fractured relationship between law enforcement and the public.

Addressing Corruption and Impunity

The proposed conclave, he said, must devise sustainable ways to tackle corruption and ensure leaders are held accountable for their actions.

He recommended that a key focus of the national dialogue should be the creation of a "comprehensive and sustainable strategy for addressing youth unemployment and expansion of opportunities for youth in the formal and informal sectors."

Lastly, Odinga proposed that the outcomes and recommendations of this national conclave be subjected to a referendum, giving Kenyans the final say on the proposed reforms.

Odinga's address comes at a sensitive time. While he has expressed support for the recent Gen Z-led protests, his own political maneuvering, including an alliance with President William Ruto, has drawn criticism from some of the young activists who see it as a betrayal of his opposition credentials.

Throughout Monday, major arteries into Nairobi were heavily gridlocked as police erected numerous roadblocks, preventing many from reaching the central business district.

The heavy security presence was a testament to the government's nervousness surrounding the historic day of protest, which has in recent years been marked by demonstrations.

Many businesses remained closed, and transport was severely disrupted, forcing commuters to walk long distances.

Government officials had earlier warned against any attempts to cause chaos, with National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula urging Kenyans to resist divisive politics and Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen calling for peace.

