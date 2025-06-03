Maraga & other powerful lawyers behind Rose Njeri's release

Software developer and civic activist Rose Njeri was formally charged on Tuesday at the Milimani Law Courts with unauthorised interference with a computer system, following her arrest last week over a website designed to facilitate public opposition to the Finance Bill 2025.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Njeri created and hosted a platform that automatically generated and sent mass emails to the official address of the National Assembly’s Finance Committee on May 19, 2025.

The prosecution alleged that this action disrupted the normal functioning of the committee's systems.

The charge was based on Section 16 of the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act No. 5 of 2018, which criminalises unauthorised interference with computer systems.

She was accompanied to court by a team of prominent lawyers, including former Chief Justice David Maraga, Senior Counsel and former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, Senior Counsel John Khaminwa, among others.

Maraga told the court that police officers arrested Njeri on Friday to hold her in custody over the long weekend.

"The police didn’t need to arrest her, they just needed to call her and tell her they wanted to prefer charges against her,” he said.

"Being arrested on Friday, knowing very well that Monday was a public holiday, was just meant to torture her. We pray your honour that you release her forthwith,” he added.

Njeri was released on a personal bond of Sh100,000. The case was scheduled for mention on June 20, 2025.

The software developer was arrested on May 30, 2025, in South B, Nairobi, and was initially detained at Pangani Police Station.

Her whereabouts became a concern on June 3 when the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) reported that she had been moved without prior notice to her legal team.

LSK President Faith Odhiambo confirmed that Njeri had been traced and was awaiting arraignment in court.

The arrest and subsequent charges have sparked widespread condemnation from civil society groups, legal experts, and political leaders, who view the case as an attack on digital activism and freedom of expression.

Amnesty International Kenya raised concerns over Njeri's prolonged detention without legal representation and access to medical care, as she suffers from anaemia.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua condemned Njeri's arrest, describing it as part of a broader crackdown on youth dissent. He emphasised that her initiative was a form of civic engagement and called for her immediate release.

“Instead of celebrating her innovation and contribution to civic engagement, the state has chosen to make an example of her. This is not just an attack on Rose.

“It is a continuation of the attack on the youth of this country. It is an attempt to stifle their courage, their innovative spirit, and their belief in the power of their own voices,” the former DP said.

Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot expressed concern over the arrest, labelling Njeri's platform as "brilliant" and questioning the justification for her detention.

“This is not a good thing. It's not what we envision of a country. The thing that troubles me the most is the reason why she is being arrested or what is being reported as the reason for her arrest.”