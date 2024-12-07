Scores of passengers escaped death narrowly on Saturday, December 7, 2024 after the bus they were travelling in caught fire along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway.

A video seen by this writer shows huge plumes of smoke engulfing the 60-seater Modern Coast bus.

The fire is reported to have started at the rear of the bus that was ferrying passengers to Nairobi.

Passengers evacuated

Passengers were evacuated safely following the incident that happened near the Gilgil Weigh Bridge.

Their belongings were consumed by the flames that engulfed the bus.

Occupants of the bus were spotted on the side of the road watching as huge balls of fire consumed the bus, with some recording the incident on their phones.

Emergency rescue services rushed to the scene with fire fighters from the Nakuru County Government putting out the fire.

The incident caused a heavy traffic snarl-up along the busy highway with vehicles diverting from the road.

Investigations launched

The wreckage of the bus blocked the left lane of the highway with police deployed to control traffic as rescuers worked to remove the wreck from the road.

Investigations have been launched to establish the cause of the inferno with the passengers appealing to the bus company to provide alternative means to complete their journey.