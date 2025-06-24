Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen on Tuesday delivered a spirited defence of Kenya’s National Police Service, calling it one of the “most professional” in Africa despite operating in what he described as an extremely difficult political environment.

Murkomen was speaking at a State House breakfast on Tuesday hosted by President William Ruto to celebrate Police FC, who recently won the FKF Premier League title .

Addressing the president and attendees, Murkomen acknowledged the heated national debate surrounding recent police actions, particularly in the context of ongoing protests following the death of blogger Albert Ojwang in police custody and the shooting of Boniface Kariuki .

“If you listen to the conversation happening across the country, you would imagine there is a crisis in the National Police Service. Let me tell you, Your Excellency, this is one of the most professional police services on the continent,” Murkomen said.

He argued that Kenya’s police are forced to operate under “the most difficult political and constitutional environment,” caught between public demands for accountability and legal restrictions on their actions during public order operations.

“The police officers must decide whether to stand with their country or allow irresponsible political actors to spoil the country,” he said.

Criticism of Protest Organisers

Murkomen’s remarks came ahead of planned commemorations on June 25 to mark last year’s anti-Finance Bill 2024 demonstrations in which many protestors died.

Referring to opposition figures and protest organisers, Murkomen claimed that some actors were “buying machetes and rungus [clubs]” to distribute to young people in preparation for street violence.

“We will not fold our hands and say this is protected by Article 37 [of the Constitution, guaranteeing peaceful assembly]. The National Police must be ruthless in dealing with such criminals,” he said.

However, some reports have cited that armed goons during the last protest were colluding with police officers to disrupt peaceful protests.

Murkomen also drew comparisons with the security protocols of countries like the United States and the United Kingdom, claiming that in those countries, anyone attempting to organise an attack on Parliament or the State House would be preemptively arrested.

“It is only in Kenya where a citizen will say they will invade Parliament, the Judiciary, or State House and still walk scot-free,” he remarked.

Support for Bereaved Families

In a softer tone, Murkomen expressed readiness for the Interior Ministry to engage with families of young Kenyans who lost their lives during previous protests.

“It doesn’t matter what happened, from a human perspective, we are ready to meet their families, have a conversation, and see what else we can do to support them,” he said.

He urged politicians to stop exploiting these tragedies for political gain, saying, “Let those families visit us and let us have a conversation with them.”

Murkomen ended by calling for national unity and peace, especially in the context of sports.

He said that members of Police FC, who had just won a national title, deserved to celebrate peacefully rather than be forced to return to riot-control duties.

“They don’t deserve tomorrow to wear helmets and go and run in the streets. They deserve to celebrate in an environment of peace,” he said.

Murkomen’s remarks come amid heightened political tensions following the death of blogger Albert Ojwang and ahead of anticipated youth-led demonstrations.

While the government has promised to hold police accountable where abuses occur, critics argue that systemic reform remains elusive.

Public concern over police brutality and political freedoms continues to fuel debate across the country.