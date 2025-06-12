VIDEOS: Protests erupt in Nairobi CBD over death of Albert Ojwang'

Police have hurled teargas canisters at youths and activists who took to the streets of Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) on Thursday, June 12, 2025, demanding justice for Albert Ojwang, a teacher and social media influencer who died in police custody under controversial circumstances.

The protests, which disrupted major operations in the CBD, were marked by chants and calls for the resignation of Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat.

Ojwang was arrested on June 7, 2025, in Kakot, Homa Bay County, over a social media post on X allegedly criticising DIG Lagat.

This is a developing story, more updates to follow…

Albert Ojwang’s arrest and death

According to reports, plainclothes officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detained him during a family lunch and transported him over 350 kilometres to Nairobi’s Central Police Station without formally booking him at a local station.

Hours after his detention on June 8, Ojwang was found dead, with police initially claiming he sustained fatal head injuries by banging his head against a cell wall.

An autopsy conducted on June 10 by five pathologists revealed a different story, ruling out self-inflicted injuries.

The report cited severe head injuries, neck compression, and multiple soft tissue trauma, indicating that Ojwang had been assaulted.

Protestors gathered in Nairobi CBD to march against the death of Albert Ojwang' in police custody

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) further noted that CCTV systems at the Central Police Station appeared to have been tampered with, casting doubt on the police’s account.

