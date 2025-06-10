Autopsy on Albert Ojwang's body contradicts police claims

The postmortem examination of Albert Omondi Ojwang, a 31-year-old teacher and social media influencer who died in police custody on June 8, 2025, has revealed the cause of his death.

The report showed that Ojwang’ died after severe head injuries due to blunt force trauma, with additional findings of neck compression and multiple soft tissue injuries.

The autopsy, conducted on Tuesday, June 10, at Nairobi Funeral Home, was led by Dr Bernard Midia and Dr Caroline Njoroge, alongside a team of five pathologists, including representatives from the Police Reforms Working Group and the Independent Medico-Legal Unit (IMLU).

The examination, initially scheduled for Monday, June 9, was delayed due to a conflict of interest cited by Chief Government Pathologist Dr Johansen Oduor , who noted a familial connection to Ojwang.

Albert Ojwang's father, Meshack Ojwang

The findings, announced by Dr Midia, unanimously ruled out the police's initial claim that Ojwang's injuries were self-inflicted.

The pathologists concluded that the nature and extent of the injuries, including severe swelling on the head, nose, and ears, as well as bruises on the shoulders and hands, were inconsistent with the narrative that Ojwang died after hitting his head against a cell wall at Nairobi’s Central Police Station.

Ojwang was arrested on Friday, June 6, in Homa Bay County by Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers, following a complaint by Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat , who alleged that Ojwang had posted defamatory content on the social media platform X.

After being transported over 350 kilometres to Nairobi and detained at Central Police Station, Ojwang was found unconscious during a routine cell inspection at 3:45 a.m. on Sunday, June 8, just over an hour after being booked.

He was rushed to Mbagathi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The postmortem results have intensified public outrage and demands for accountability, as activists and Ojwang’s family have questioned the police’s account of his death.

Family lawyer Julius Juma, speaking outside Nairobi Funeral Home, described visible signs of physical trauma on Ojwang’s body, including blood oozing from his nose and mouth, and injuries to his hands and shoulders, which he argued pointed to foul play.

The head was swollen all over, especially the frontal part, the nose, and the ear, and there was a lot of blood oozing from the nose and the mouth.

Albert Ojwang's father addressing the press outside Central Police Station where the deceased was held prior to his death

READ ALSO: Procedure victims of police brutality can use to get justice without retribution

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has launched an investigation into the incident, with Chairperson Isaac Hassan assuring the public that justice will be served.

Several officers on duty, including the Officer Commanding Station at Central Police Station during the time of Ojwang’s detention, have been interdicted, and CCTV footage from the station is being reviewed to reconstruct the events leading to his death.

Investigators have also recovered blood-stained items from the holding cell, including a pair of white Crocs, a black top, and a maroon sweater, as well as blood and water stains on the cell’s walls and floor.

Politicians and civil society organisations have called for transparency and accountability, labelling the circumstances of Ojwang’s death “very suspicious.”

Raila Odinga, former Prime Minister and opposition leader, demanded a speedy and credible investigation, stressing that Ojwang's death is part of a disturbing pattern of police brutality eroding public trust in law enforcement and the state. Odinga called for police accountability, warning that failure to act threatens national stability

Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga expressed condolences to Ojwang’s family and described the incident as a tragic failure of the system meant to protect citizens. She urged IPOA to act with urgency and transparency.

Albert Omondi Ojwang

Former Chief Justice David Maraga stressed the importance of upholding the constitution and called for swift, just, and transparent handling of the case by authorities

Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah condemned the incident as likely extrajudicial and demanded a full, transparent account from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).