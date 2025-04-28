Nairobi's newest architectural marvel fufills 27-year prophesy [PHOTOS]

The completion of the Nairobi Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has fulfilled a 1998 prophecy by then-Church President Gordon B. Hinckley.

At the time he told Kenyan members that a temple would be built in their land if they remained faithful and patient.

The temple, located at Mountain View on Hinga Road off Waiyaki Way, is the first Latter-day Saint temple in East Africa and the 204th worldwide.

The public is invited to tour the newly completed building from Thursday, April 17, to Saturday, May 3, 2025, excluding Sundays.

The Church’s presence in Kenya dates back to the 1960s, when a small group of expatriate members met privately for worship.

The first native Kenyans, Elizaphan and Ebisiba Osaka and their family, were baptized in 1979.

The Church was officially registered in Kenya in 1991 after efforts led by members including Joseph W. Sitati, following a meeting with then-President Daniel Arap Moi.

Since its registration, the Church has grown to include over 22,000 members in 74 congregations across Kenya.

The Nairobi Kenya Mission was established in 1991 and later divided to support regional growth. Members have traditionally traveled long distances to temples in Johannesburg, London, and Accra to participate in sacred ordinances.

Temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints differ from regular Sunday meetinghouses. They are regarded as sacred spaces where ceremonies such as eternal marriage and baptism for deceased ancestors are performed, reinforcing the Church’s teachings on family and salvation.

Plans for a temple in Nairobi were first announced by President Thomas S. Monson in 2017. Construction began with a groundbreaking ceremony in September 2021. The temple will serve over 80,000 members across Kenya and neighboring countries.

Following the public open house, the temple will be formally dedicated on Sunday, May 18, 2025.

Church history

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is a global Christian denomination that teaches faith in Jesus Christ as the foundation of salvation.

Established in 1830 by Joseph Smith in the United States, the Church believes that the original teachings and authority of Christ's gospel were restored through divine revelation.

Members of the Church, often referred to as Latter-day Saints, uphold both the Holy Bible and the Book of Mormon as sacred scripture.

They believe that God continues to speak to humanity through living prophets today, providing modern guidance alongside ancient teachings .

Family is central to the Church's doctrine. Latter-day Saints believe that family relationships can endure beyond death through sacred ceremonies performed in temples, including eternal marriage and baptisms for deceased ancestors.

Temples, distinct from regular Sunday meetinghouses, are considered holy places for making covenants with God.

The Church places a strong emphasis on personal morality, self-reliance, education, and humanitarian service.