New university fees in Kenya as Ministry of Educations slashes costs [Full List]

The Government has announced a significant reduction in fees for all students in public universities and constituent colleges, effective this coming academic year.

The move, which applies to both new and continuing students, is set to take effect on September 1, 2025.

The directive was issued in a circular from the Ministry of Education, signed by the Principal Secretary for Higher Education, Dr. Beatrice Muganda Inyangala.

According to the official communication, the decision follows extensive public consultation and aims to make higher education more affordable.

A Response to Student and Family Concerns

The fee reduction is a direct result of the government's new student funding model . In the circular dated July 30, 2025, the Ministry of Education acknowledged the financial burden on families .

"In direct response to concerns raised by students and their families, the government has lowered fees payable by students across all academic programmes," Dr. Inyangala stated.

This bold step reaffirms our commitment to ensuring affordable, accessible, and quality university education, while maintaining the financial sustainability of our institutions.

All public universities have been instructed to immediately adopt the new fee schedule and update their admission and finance portals to reflect the changes.

What the New Fees Look Like

A detailed schedule released by the ministry outlines the revised semester fees across 14 different programme clusters.

The new structure sets both a minimum and a maximum fee for each course category.

New university fees in Kenya as Ministry of Educations slashes costs

The government has clarified that the total cost of university programmes will continue to be covered through a mix of resources .

"The entire cost of programmes will continue to be met through a combination of tuition fees, scholarships and loans based on the needs of individual students," the circular confirms.

The Way Forward for Universities

The directive marks a significant policy shift aimed at easing the financial pressure on Kenyan households. Vice-Chancellors and Principals of constituent colleges are expected to ensure a smooth transition to the new fee structure.

The government has expressed its commitment to seeing the reforms through, with Dr. Inyangala noting, "The Government remains steadfast in its vision to transform higher education as a cornerstone of national development. We count on your full cooperation to implement these financing reforms efficiently, equitably, and in the best interest of Kenyan students and families."