According to the Traffic Act, KD plates may only be used under specific circumstances, ensuring that they are not misused for regular public transportation. The authorised uses of KD plates include:

Inspection, examination or test: Vehicles may use the KD plates when proceeding to or returning from any inspection, examination, or test. This ensures that vehicles undergoing mandatory checks can be moved within the legal framework.

Transporting vehicles for shipment: The plates are permitted for use when vehicles are being moved from a dealer's premises to a railway station or wharf for shipment, or from a train or ship to the dealer’s premises.

Post-construction tests: Dealers may use the plates for vehicles that are undergoing tests or trials during or after completion, construction, assembly, or repair. This is particularly relevant for vehicles that are still in the testing phase.

Test drives for potential buyers: Dealers can also use the plates for test or trial runs by or on behalf of an intending purchaser, or for transporting the vehicle to the purchaser’s intended storage location.

Weight measurement and registration: KD plates can be used when vehicles are being taken to a public weighbridge to ascertain their weight, or when the vehicle is on its way to registration.

Movement between dealers or manufacturers: The plates are valid for transporting vehicles from one dealer’s premises to another dealer, manufacturer, or purchaser.

Towing broken down vehicles: A dealer may use the KD plates to tow a vehicle that has broken down, transporting it to a repair or storage facility.

Bodywork, painting, and repairs: The plates can be used for vehicles being taken to workshops for body fitting, painting, or repairs.