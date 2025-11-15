ODM @20: Fiery speeches & raw emotion at party’s 1st major event without Raila

Orange Democratic Movement’s 20th anniversary continued at the Mama Ngina Waterfront Park in Mombasa with fiery speeches, emotional moments and political tackles dominating.

Today marked exactly one month since the death of its former leader Raila Odinga, and the celebrations were a reflection of the party’s journey over the years, the values left behind by the fallen leader, the future that is filled with challenges and appreciation for Raila.

Building on from speeches of the previous days, partnership with President William Ruto in the broad-based government, ODM’s position on 2027 elections and differences made it to the glorious celebrations.

Below are some speeches, emotional moments and highlights of the ODM @20 celebrations which is set to run until tomorrow, November 16.

Babu Owino: Defending the people & taking to the streets

The Embakasi East lawmaker took to the podium with a fiery speech in which he assured party loyalists that taking to the streets in protests will not be an option should the cost of living rise or should the government attempt to increase school fees.

To Baba the great we want to tell our people to rise with courage, conviction and strength to fight because we know that we are stronger than our oppressors.

Gharama ya maisha ikienda juu tutaenda maandamao wapende wasipende. Karo ikienda juu tutaenda maandamano wapende wasipende. Bei za bidhaa zikienda juu tutaenda maandamano wapende wasipende.

He also recounted that Raila was a bridge and a ladder that allowed politicians to cross over to higher grounds while also acting as a shield that protected Kenyans.

John Mbadi: A time for the streets and a time for the boardroom

Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi gave a passionate speech in which he called for sobriety and good judgement.

Acknowledging that democracy and the fight for a better Kenya including demonstrations was a dominant feature on ODM's journey spanning 20 years, Mbadi called for good judgement on when to go to the streets and when to go to the boardroom.

The people of ODM must respect the leadership of the party, Raila taught us when to go to the streets when necessary and when to go to the boardroom when it is necessary!

Winnie Odinga: Managing complex broad-based government relationship with Ruto

Managing the relationship with President William Ruto in the broad-based government was the exclusive domain of Raila.

With his demise, divergent voices keen on giving party supporters direction and sharing their views have emerged resulting in confusion.

Winnie Odinga opined that with her father’s exit, the party needs to initiate consultations with the people and convene a National Delegates Convention (NDC) to agree on who will step into the role of managing the relationship with President William Ruto and other parties in the broad-based government.

When it came to the matter of this broad-based govt the people of ODM entrusted one person with the management of that relationship. That person was baba Raila Amolo Odinga. That relationship is complicated and therefore we are looking and wondering those that are taking it upon themselves to manage it now, are they capable of managing that relationship?

We need to go back to the people and have NDC and see who the people want to pick to manage that relationship.

Millie Odhiambo rebukes Robert Alai, puts him on notice

The Suba North MP appealed for unity within the party, stressing that the former Prime Minister left behind a party rooted in values including democracy.

Odhiambo called out Kileleshwa MCA Robert Alai for attacking Winnie Odinga, noting that the blogger-turned politician has a trend of harassing women.

Nimeona you like harassing women but where Millie Odhiambo is we will deal with you (Alai) head-on. You will not touch where Winnie Odinga is concerned. That is the heart of Baba and it is against Luo culture to attack a person who is still mourning. I want to tell you Alai that when you attack Winnie you attack Millie and all ODM women.

Party leader Oburu Odinga on ODM's future

ODM party leader Oburu Odinga reiterated his commitment in fighting for Kenyans, carrying on from where Raila left.

ODM party leader Oburu Odinga arriving at the Mama Ngina waterfront park in the company of Mombasa governor Abdulswamad Nassir

Mimi najua ODM inasimamia haki ya mtu mnyonge. Raila ndiye akituwacha kwa broad-based government, ikifika 2027 tutaangalia ni nani tutaongea na yeye ama tutaenda pekee yetu!"

He also urged party loyalists to register as voters in large numbers, explaining that a strong support base lays the foundation for discussion with other players on possible coalitions or alliances.