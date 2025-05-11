Mumias East Member of Parliament Peter Salasya is a free man, thanks to the intervention of scores of Kenyans who confronted armed men wearing masks and thwarted their attempt to arrest the lawmaker.

The men who claimed to be police officers stormed the Mombasa hotel where the MP was residing to arrest him on Saturday night and were captured on camera attempting to execute their failed arrest.

The vehicle used by the purported officers had no number plates, further raising suspicion at a time when abductions have been on the rise with police officers distancing themselves from the case of abductions.

Residents whipped out their phones to record the attempted arrest while standing up to the men who came to apprehend the lawmaker.

Videos circulated online show residents engaging several men wearing face masks with reports indicating that they were armed.

Despite the men brandishing a gun , residents stood their ground noting that there is no way they could let the MP to be taken away by unidentified men in plain clothes claiming to be police officers with no identification documents and driving a vehicle with no plates.

Repeated shouts of "you cannot arrest Salasya," can be heard as the MP’s supporters resisted and escorted the men back to their vehicle.

Salasya slams authorities: The unanswered questions

In a lengthy statement, Salasya condemned the relevant security agencies to “stop sleeping on their job and swing into immediate action”.

I want to categorically condemn the reckless, shameful, and cowardly attempt by unidentified individuals purporting to be police officers who stormed my hotel residence in Mombasa earlier today in an effort to unlawfully arrest me. These individuals had no identification, no arrest warrant, and no explanation—just a crude, rogue attempt to intimidate me. Let it be clear: this was not an arrest. It was a criminal act disguised as law enforcement. An attack not just on me as a Member of Parliament and 2027 presidential candidate, but on the democratic space of this nation.

I demand to know: who sent these thugs? Who gave them orders to violate my rights? Who is so terrified of my voice that they would resort to such cowardice?

He vowed not to be intimidated by the attacks and attempted abductions in his quest to engage Kenyans and chart his political path.

To those behind this, hear me loud and clear: you will not silence me. You will not threaten me into submission. No amount of intimidation, harassment, or attempted abduction will stop me from speaking for the people of Kenya and fighting for a country free from tyranny and impunity. I will soldier on. I will not blink. Kenya must and will be free from dictatorship.

Response to claims of being a political project

Salasya who recently announced his intention to vie for the presidency in 2027 has been on a political tour across the country, touring various regions and engaging voters.

His well-financed activities coming just days after sharing his payslip to highlight his financial struggles saw claims surface online that the wealthy political establishment could be financing his activities to eat into the youthful vote block that has been critical of Kenya’s politicians.