A police officer has been arrested in connection with the death of Albert Ojwang, who died while in police custody at Central Police Station, Nairobi.

According to an internal communication seen by the news desk, Police Constable James Mukhwana, service number 260950, was arrested on Wednesday by officers from the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) and the Internal Affairs Unit (IAU).

He is currently being held at the Capitol Hill Police Station.

Mukhwana is expected to face a murder charge under Section 203 as read with Section 204 of the Penal Code, following the fatal incident that has sparked national outrage and condemnation, including from President William Ruto.

Mukhwana is among three individuals whom IPOA has linked to the murder of the late Ojwang’.

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja and DCI Amin Mohamed before the National Assembly Administration and Internal Security Committee

“The authority has conducted an extensive investigation, and we are ready to make arrests as early as today. We have already drafted a formal request to the Inspector General for authorisation,” IPOA Chairperson Ahmed Issack Hassan told the National Assembly Administration and Internal Security Committee on Thursday.

However, Hassan appealed to the committee for discretion, noting that the matter remains under active investigation and further public disclosures could compromise the process.

In a separate session, the committee also met with the Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Amin Mohammed, and Deputy Inspector General, Gilbert Masengeli.

In his briefing, IG Kanja presented a chronology of events beginning on June 4, when the DCI received a formal complaint from Deputy Inspector General of the Kenya Police Service Eliud Lagat.

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja

The complaint alleged that false and defamatory content about him had been posted on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), accusing him of involvement in corruption within the National Police Service.

According to the IG, an investigation team was dispatched to Homa Bay County on June 7, where they reported to Mawengo Police Station and, with the assistance of three local officers, arrested Ojwang’. He was then driven to Nairobi.

“On the morning of 8th June 2025, officers on duty at Central Police Station reported that Ojwang’ was found unconscious in his cell during a routine check. He was rushed to Mbagathi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival,” said Mr. Kanja.

Committee Members pressed the IG on why DIG Lagat has not stepped aside to facilitate investigations and why initial reports claimed Ojwang’ had sustained a fatal head injury, despite an autopsy report indicating otherwise.

In response, IG Kanja said that IPOA’s ongoing investigation would determine who should be held accountable.

“Anyone named in the investigation will be required to record a statement. If the DIG is implicated, then he will have to resign,” he said.

He also acknowledged that the initial report claiming Ojwang’ hit his head on a wall came from the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) at Central Police Station.

That’s the information I received on Sunday from the OCS. I don’t know why that version was provided, but on behalf of the National Police Service, we sincerely apologise for the misinformation.

The IG added that several officers have already been interdicted to facilitate investigations.

DCI Amin Mohamed beforethe National Assembly Administration and Internal Security Committee

Committee members further questioned who authorised Ojwang’s transfer from Homa Bay to Nairobi and whether there was any urgency warranting the move.

In response, DCI Amin stated that there was no immediate need for the arrest and confirmed that officers do not require prior approval to transport a suspect under such circumstances.

During the hearing, a discrepancy arose between the accounts of the police and the victim’s family.

While the IG and DCI maintained that the arrest occurred on Saturday, June 7, Ojwang’s father stated he was taken into custody on Friday, June 6.

The committee, chaired by Narok West MP Gabriel Tongoyo, directed that all relevant documentation, including entries from the digital Occurrence Book (OB), medical reports from Mbagathi Hospital, and the official doctor’s report, be submitted to the committee before the close of business.

“These documents will form a critical foundation for our ongoing investigation,” said MP Tongoyo.