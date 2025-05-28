Police IG drops bombshell in Juja MP Koimburi's abduction saga

The National Police Service (NPS) has launched a comprehensive investigation into the alleged abduction of Juja Member of Parliament George Koimburi.

This followed the emergence of a viral video that reportedly showed him abandoned at a farm in Juja in a distressed state.

In a statement issued on Monday, Inspector-General of Police Douglas Kanja confirmed that police were alerted to the situation on May 26, when an amateur video began circulating on social media, claiming to show the MP at a coffee plantation.

Officers from Juja were immediately dispatched to the location to verify the claims.

“Upon comparing the vegetation and road dimensions in the video to those at the alleged scene, it was established that the two did not match,” the statement reads.

Police further interviewed the farm's caretaker, Moses Kariuki, who said he had not witnessed any such incident.

The farm is reportedly owned by businessman Jimmy Wanjigi.

Officers then visited Plainview Hospital in Ruiru, where Koimburi had reportedly been taken for treatment.

The vehicle used to transport him, registration KCJ 660P, was confirmed to belong to the MP and was driven by Frida Njeri, who was also the first responder at the scene.

However, hospital officials did not disclose the nature of the injuries or treatment administered, complicating efforts to confirm the severity of the MP’s condition.

A specialised forensic team from the DCI Headquarters, along with experts from the National Forensic Laboratory, was deployed to the scene to collect evidence and clarify the circumstances surrounding the alleged abduction.

So far, the investigating team has interviewed five individuals and plans to speak with more, including Koimburi, whose family has reportedly delayed access to him.

“We shall interview Hon. George Koimburi at the earliest opportunity,” the IG stated.

The NPS reiterated its commitment to professionalism and justice, promising to pursue all leads and ensure accountability if foul play is confirmed.

Significantly, the police also disclosed that Koimburi is under investigation for land fraud and that the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has already issued consent for his prosecution.

The Inspector General said that on May 23, Koimburi evaded arrest by fleeing on a motorcycle with his security detail after switching off his phone.

His official vehicle, driven by his driver, was intercepted and the driver taken in for questioning, but later released.

The NPS urged the public to come forward with any information that could assist the investigation.