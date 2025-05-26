Juja MP Koimburi found dumped in coffee plantation: What we know so far

Juja Member of Parliament George Koimburi was discovered dumped at the Jacaranda coffee plantation on Monday morning, a day after his reported abduction.

The legislator was found in critical condition, showing signs of severe physical assault, as seen in a widely circulated video.

The video, which has since gone viral on social media platforms, depicts the MP in a dire state, raising concerns about the brutality he endured during his ordeal.

An ambulance rushed Koimburi to Karen Hospital, where he is currently receiving urgent medical attention.

Hospital sources indicate that the MP remains in critical condition, though no official statement on his health has been released as of this reporting.

Reports of his disappearance surfaced on Sunday after he was bundled into a Subaru after attending a church service at Full Gospel Church in Mugutha, Kiambu County where he had gone to worship.

The discovery of his battered body has fueled speculation about the motives behind the attack, with some pointing to security authorities.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has denied any involvement in his abduction.

However, the agency confirmed that Koimburi has been under investigation since Friday for alleged land fraud and misuse of Constituency Development Funds (CDF).

The MP's wife, Ann Koimburi, recounted the abduction ordeal, saying that her husband was violently picked up by people who did not identify themselves.

She recalled that the unknown men took advantage of Koimburi’s interactions with the congregants after the service.

“They violently grabbed him, which also caused injuries to the congregants, some of whom were shoved into a trench,” she said.

Her attempts to follow her husband also resulted in injuries to her arm as the unknown men fought her off.

“They shoved and hit me to a point I felt numbness in my hand, causing me to let go of my husband’s leg, which I was holding on to,” she added.

Ann has accused security officials of being involved in the abduction, adding that the incident left their children traumatised.

“You can imagine if they will go to school tomorrow and find the same story being talked about. You are torturing their father and the children,” she stated.

Ann also reported that police had seized his phone and car in a recent incident.

“You are supposed to be protecting us, but you are the people harming and destroying our lives,” she said.

Koimburi is a former ally of President William Ruto, but they have since had a fallout , details of which Ann said she was not privy to.

Friday’s botched arrest

According to the MP’s lawyer, Steven Mbugua, Koimburi was pursued by individuals suspected to be police officers , who were neither in uniform nor identified themselves on Friday.

The MP fled the scene on a motorbike, abandoning his official vehicle and driver.

His driver was later intercepted and taken to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters for questioning before being released that night.

It is reported that Koimburi had earlier contacted a colleague, stating that he was being chased by five Subaru vehicles.