Police IG takes action after officer was captured shooting unarmed hawker in Nairobi

The National Police Service (NPS) has ordered the arrest and arraignment of a police officer involved in the shooting of an unarmed civilian in the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD).

In a statement issued on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, the Office of the Inspector General confirmed that the officer used an anti-riot shotgun to shoot the civilian during protests against police brutality.

"The National Police Service has noted with great concern an incident involving the shooting of an unarmed civilian by a police officer using an anti-riot shotgun within the Nairobi CBD," the statement read.

According to the statement, the Inspector General directed the immediate arrest of the officer involved, who has since been taken into custody and will face charges in court.

Police officers in Nairobi CBD during June 17, 2025 protests

The police further indicated that the victim was rushed to the hospital and is currently receiving medical attention.

As of 7:00 pm on Tuesday, the city hawker, identified as Eli Joshua, was set to undergo brain surgery at Kenyatta National Hospital.

In addition, the NPS has raised alarm over the presence of armed individuals among demonstrators in the CBD.

The police reported that groups of "goons armed with crude weapons" had been spotted taking part in protests within the city.

"The service takes great exception and does not condone such unlawful groupings. Such individuals will be handled firmly, according to the law," NPS spokesperson Muchiri Njaga said in the statement.

Police IG Douglas Kanja holds a press briefing over the death of Albert Ojwang'

Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo strongly condemned the government for rising cases of police brutality, specifically referencing Joshua’s shooting. She stated that such actions were not aligned with the vision of her party, ODM, and criticized the government’s approach to handling protests.

Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi condemned the shooting, stating that Joshua had posed no threat but was shot at close range by a trigger-happy police officer.

The MP questioned the justification for such an action and expressed hope for the victim’s recovery, pledging to fight for justice on his behalf.