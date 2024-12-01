Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga has waded into former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s woes, throwing shade at Gachagua who was hounded from office by his own party.

The former Prime Minister who addressed a gathering during ODM Deputy Party Leader Godfrey Osotsi's Thanksgiving ceremony revisited the former DP’s woes in a speech that was laden with riddles.

Raila left the crowd reeling in laughter after his narration of how Gachagua embarked on a futile mission to ensnare him with traps only to end up being the victim.

A trap was set up to catch a mouse, but the one who set up the trap was the one who went down.

He further narrated how an arrogant Gachagua went about thumping his chest and declaring himself as the gatekeeper of State House who would ensure no cooperation between Odinga and the Kenya Kwanza regime.

Little did he (Gachagua) know that he would find himself a stranger in the same government and would be unceremoniously kicked out just two years after taking over as the Deputy President.

With the crowd cheering him, Raila paused to ask them where the embattled former Deputy President is.

He went to State House talking about how he was setting up a trap for Baba. He said there would be no handshake, no coalition government (Nusu mkate). Where is Gachagua now?

The former Prime Minister was referring to the infamous remarks by Gachagua in which he claimed that Raila would not find his was near Ruto.

My boss and I had agreed we set up traps so that Raila does not join the government through the backdoor, I would check the traps every morning and evening.

Gachagua boasting of the efficiency of his traps before impeachment

Just a month before his impeachment gathered momentum, Gachagua hailed the success of his traps and declared that they were effective to a point that Raila’s first meeting with President William Ruto had to be outside the country.

My traps were working very well because even that time they decided to meet, they did so in Uganda as they watched Museveni's big horned cattle.

Shortly afterwards, Gachagua was dramatically hounded out of office and swiftly replaced with Deputy President Kithure Kindiki.