Shifting power dynamics & disputes defining ODM @ 20 anniversary and 2027 election

Shifting power dynamics and differences continued to play out at the Orange Democratic Movement’s 20th anniversary in Mombasa with party titans clashing.

The differences emerged at separate meetings of the party bringing together the youth, women and persons living with disability as rival factions attempted to rally party supporters behind their course.

At the center of the clash is the contested decision on whether to back President William Ruto’ second term or go it alone and field a presidential candidate in 2027 elections.

Broad-based govt ambassadors pitch for Ruto's bid

ODM stalwarts supportive of the broad-based government led by Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho pitched for the party to back President William Ruto’s second bid, a position that was swiftly rejected by a rival faction led by Governor James Orengo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joho shared his position that ODM will remain in broad-based government where Raila left it and never again will the party find itself in the streets leading demos.

Sisi haturudi kwa maandamano…Raila alituwacha kwa broad-based government…haturudi kutupa mawe.

What Orengo & Sifuna believe is the right direction

The position was swiftly rejected by several leaders who noted that the party will remain true to its tradition of standing with the people even if it means going back to the streets to lead demos.

Governor Orengo hinted at the party fielding a presidential candidate, asserting that ODM’s survival is not pegged to support for President Ruto who in his view, needs the party more .

ADVERTISEMENT

There is no way ODM can bembeleza Ruto. ODM is the party with the troops. I am not a coward to mention that we will not sell our party…why do we have cowards in this party? Who said ODM will not front a presidential candidate? Wale wanasema ODM will not have a presidential candidate, hiyo ni upumbavu sana. Let our party not go to the dogs…kama mna uoga, msiuze uoga kwetu…I’m prepared to go back to the streets.

This position was supported by party Secretary General Edwin Sifuna who observed that with everybody citing what Raila allegedly told them in private prior to his death, the right thing to do would be following what the departed leader said in the presence of all and fielding a candidate.

Edwin Sifuna at the ODM @20 celebrations in Mombasa on November 13

Sasa kila mtu anasema aliongea na Raila kisiri, sasa si tufuate ile Baba alisema mbele yetu wote?

ADVERTISEMENT

Winnie Odinga speaks on alleged plot to sell the party

On the future political direction of the party, Raila Odinga’s daughter Winnie Odinga noted that the decision will be made by the people themselves and not in boardrooms.

The party was not made in a bedroom, and its future will not be discussed as pillow talk. It was born out of protest, made in resistance, and the people of ODM have bled time and again and shed tears for this country, Kenya,

Raila Odinga's daughter Winnie Odinga at the ODM @20 celebrations in Mombasa on November 14

You cannot come up with board room decisions…ODM has its principles and fundamentals. ODM is not a party that was secretly birthed. I am informed that there are some of us who are walking with us during the day, but at night are hatching plans to sell our party. That will not be possible, the party was not born in a boardroom.

ADVERTISEMENT