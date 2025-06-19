President William Ruto on Thursday outlined the government’s plans to create more jobs for Kenyans. He was speaking at the end of a National Executive Retreat in Nairobi.

Ruto said the government will roll out the Nyota program through the Hustler Fund platform.

The program is in partnership with the World Bank. It targets 100,000 small business owners who will each receive a grant of Sh50,000.

The government will spend Sh5 billion on the project. Ruto said the program will reach every part of the country, with each ward having 70 selected beneficiaries.

President William Ruto at the National Executive Retreat in Nairobi

The president also addressed the country’s unemployment challenge. He said job creation must be deliberate, targeting several main programs that are in place to help.

Affordable Housing

First is the Affordable Housing program, which Ruto said now employs 250,000 people .

Currently, 150,000 houses are under construction, and about 11,000 houses are almost ready.

The housing deficit in Kenya is estimated at 2 million units , and the government plans to build at least 200,000 houses a year.

The aim is to create more jobs for masons, carpenters, plumbers, architects, and engineers.

Jobs Abroad

Ruto also spoke about labour mobility. He said 400,000 Kenyans have secured jobs abroad in the past two years .

Remittances from Kenyans working abroad and online rose by $1 billion in the last two years, and now stand at $4.95 billion.

Cabinet Secretaries at the National Executive Retreat in Nairobi

The government has also deregistered 1,000 recruitment agents who failed integrity checks.

It has also created a database of Kenyans working abroad. The National Employment Authority now lists all job offers on a portal.

The government will help Kenyans with travel costs for jobs abroad. Sh100 million has been allocated for this purpose.

The government is also expanding bilateral labour agreements to allow more skilled and professional workers to get opportunities abroad. Training in foreign languages is also underway.

ICT Jobs

Digital jobs formed the third pillar of the government’s plan. Ruto said 180,000 Kenyans are now earning an income online.

The government has built 280 ICT hubs, with 1,200 more planned. The fourth focus is climate-related jobs. The government plans to create 110,000 new opportunities. The program will start on July 1. Currently, 20,000 young people in Nairobi are already employed in this sector.

Ruto said the government will also promote value addition and agro-processing.

The head of state also promised that the government will remove taxes on packaging materials for coffee and tea. This is intended to help local products enter new markets in Europe and China.

National Executive Retreat in Nairobi

He said the government’s focus remains on transforming the country. “The focus of this administration is not the next election,” he said. “It is on the transformation of Kenya.”

The president said the government will continue to review and expand its job creation strategies.