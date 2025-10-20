President William Ruto has posthumously conferred the Chief of the Order of the Golden Heart of Kenya (C.G.H.), the country’s highest civilian honour, on the late former Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga.

The Order of the Golden Heart is Kenya’s highest state honour, with classes including Chief (C.G.H.), Elder (E.G.H.) and Moran (M.G.H.).

The announcement came during the Mashujaa Day celebrations held on October 20, 2025, at the Ithookwe Stadium in Kitui, where President Ruto led the nation in paying tribute to Kenya’s heroes.

President William Ruto presides over Mashujaa Day celebrations held on October 20, 2025, at the Ithookwe Stadium in Kitui

In his speech, Ruto described Odinga as a patriot who dedicated his life to the pursuit of justice, democracy, and national unity.

ADVERTISEMENT

He noted that Odinga’s political journey, spanning over four decades, was marked by sacrifice, resilience, and a relentless push for Kenya’s democratic progress.

“It was never about Raila becoming president; it was about Kenya having a good president. He believed that Kenya’s best days were still ahead. He endured prison, persecution and political defeat yet never gave in to bitterness or hopelessness,” Ruto said.

The award, which is traditionally reserved for heads of state, exceptional public servants, and outstanding citizens, symbolises Kenya’s highest recognition of exemplary service to the nation.

Odinga, who passed away on October 15, 2025, at the age of 80, is remembered as one of Kenya’s most influential political figures.

President William Ruto presides over Mashujaa Day celebrations held on October 20, 2025, at the Ithookwe Stadium in Kitui

ADVERTISEMENT

His legacy includes years of activism, leadership, and the pursuit of multiparty democracy that shaped Kenya’s modern political landscape.

The honour adds to the national mourning period declared by President Ruto following Odinga’s death. The former prime minister was laid to rest at his rural home in Bondo on Sunday.

A tribute to unity and selfless leadership

Throughout the nearly hour-long address, President Ruto celebrated Raila’s legacy of selfless service, national unity, and unwavering faith in Kenya’s future.

He said Raila’s life taught the nation five key lessons: love of country, unity, reconciliation, optimism, and sacrifice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ruto recounted that even in moments of political rivalry, Raila chose peace and stability over personal ambition.

“When some saw the opportunity to bring down their competitors, even if it meant bringing down the country, Baba chose the stability of Kenya,” Ruto said, drawing loud applause from the crowd.

President William Ruto presides over Mashujaa Day celebrations held on October 20, 2025, at the Ithookwe Stadium in Kitui

He reminded Kenyans that Raila’s decision to work with him to stabilise the country was an act of patriotism, not politics, saying leadership is not about personal pride, but about preserving the republic.

The President recalled inviting Raila to a Cabinet retreat earlier in the year, where the late leader urged government officials to ensure Kenya remained stable and secure above all else.

ADVERTISEMENT

A vision for Kenya’s future

In one of the most reflective sections of his speech, Ruto said he had engaged Raila in deep conversations in the months leading to his passing, discussing the pace of Kenya’s development and the need for bold, generational leadership.

“Baba often wondered why nations like South Korea, Singapore, or Malaysia, which were once at par with Kenya, had leapt forward while we still grapple with the basics,” Ruto revealed.

He said they both agreed that Kenya’s progress depends on leadership that looks beyond elections and focuses on future generations.

Building on that shared vision, Ruto outlined four national priorities for the coming decade:

ADVERTISEMENT

Food security through irrigation and modernised agriculture, including the construction of 50 mega dams.

Industrialisation via special economic zones and county industrial parks to promote value addition.

Infrastructure development, including 1,000 km of dual highways and completion of the Standard Gauge Railway to Kisumu and Malaba.

Energy expansion, with a goal to increase Kenya’s power generation capacity from 2,300 MW to 10,000 MW within a decade.

President William Ruto presides over Mashujaa Day celebrations held on October 20, 2025, at the Ithookwe Stadium in Kitui

He noted that Raila’s past leadership as Minister for Energy and Minister for Roads, Public Works and Housing had inspired many of these initiatives, adding that his government would honour that legacy by pushing Kenya toward first-world status

Ruto said Raila’s name would be “inscribed among the foremost of our heroes under the public seal of the Republic,” adding that there would never be another like him.

“The truth is that there will forever be only one Raila Amolo Odinga: a singular spirit, a towering patriot, a hero for the ages,” he said

ADVERTISEMENT

President Ruto concluded his address with a challenge to Kenyans to emulate Raila’s values of courage, patriotism, and optimism.

“If we choose to live by the lessons he taught us, to love Kenya more than we love ourselves, then we can become a great nation of 50 million heroes,” he said