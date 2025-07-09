Ruto issues shoot order in crackdown against criminals during protests

President William Ruto on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, issued a stern directive to Kenyan security forces, authorising them to use live fire against individuals involved in looting and the destruction of property during protests.

The president's remarks, delivered during an inspection of a police housing project in Kilimani, Nairobi, have ignited a debate.

The directive comes amidst a backdrop of sustained and often violent anti-government demonstrations that have rocked the nation. Protesters, largely youth-driven, have taken to the streets to voice their anger over a range of grievances, including police brutality and governance.

Recent clashes between demonstrators and police officers have resulted in numerous fatalities. Goons have also been taking advantage of the protests to vandalise and rob buinesses.

President William Ruto during an inspection of a police housing project in Kilimani, Nairobi on July 9, 2025

In his address, President Ruto adopted a resolute and uncompromising tone, stating that his administration would not tolerate what he termed as "anarchy" and attempts to destabilise the country.

He explicitly empowered the police to take decisive action to protect lives and property.

"I have instructed the security agencies to deal firmly and decisively with those who loot property, who cause mayhem, and who burn property," the President stated.

He further specified the level of force to be used, urging police to "shoot in the leg" those engaged in such criminal acts.

President Ruto framed the ongoing protests as a politically motivated effort by his rivals to subvert his government through unconstitutional means.

"Anyone who attacks a police officer or raids a police station, that is a declaration of war," he declared, vowing to employ "whatever means" necessary to maintain peace and order.

When Can Police Use Live Bullets in Kenya?

Police officers are entrusted with the duty to protect life and maintain law and order.

But when it comes to using live ammunition, the law is clear. it is only permitted under very specific, serious, and legally justified situations.

The starting point is the Constitution of Kenya, 2010. Article 26 guarantees every person the right to life, stating that no one shall be intentionally deprived of life unless permitted by law.

This sets a high threshold for any use of deadly force, making it a last resort rather than a default option.

Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen addressing police officers on July 7, 2025

To give more guidance, the National Police Service Act expands on when and how force, especially lethal force, may be used.

It emphasises that the use of firearms must be both necessary and proportionate. In other words, officers can only resort to live bullets when their own lives, or the lives of others, are under immediate and serious threat.

Even then, police are required to first issue a warning, unless the situation makes it impossible to do so.

The law previously allowed officers to use firearms in additional cases, such as preventing the escape of a suspect or protecting property.

However, a landmark 2022 High Court ruling declared those provisions unconstitutional. The court found that the police should not use lethal force to protect property or arrest a fleeing suspect unless there is an imminent threat to human life.

This ruling narrowed the scope of lawful firearm use and brought the law in line with Kenya’s constitutional values and international human rights standards.

File image of police officers handling protests in Nairobi

Today, Kenyan police can only legally use live ammunition in two main circumstances: first, in self-defence or in the defence of others when there is an imminent threat of death or serious injury; and second, when no other non-lethal alternatives are available to address that threat.