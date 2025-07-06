How businesses in Nairobi are preparing for Saba Saba Day protests

Businesses are bracing for another day of protests when Kenyans take to the streets on July 07, popularly known as Saba Saba in their clamour for a better country,

Following the wave of destruction, looting and chaos that was witnessed on June 25 and the preceding protests, businesspeople are on edge and leaving nothing to chance as they brace to face what is turning out to be their worst fears on every day of protest: Looting and vandalism.

Most business owners interviewed for this publication operating in the Nairobi Central Business District and surrounding areas confirmed that they will not open due to security concern s.

The aftermath of June 25 commemorative protests with traders counting losses at OTC in Nairobi after their shops were looted and some burnt down by goons.

Even with the shops set to remain closed, many owners were seen taking additional steps to secure their shops from acts of vandalism perpetrated by goons during protests.

Some were adding reinforcement of thick metal sheets on doors and other areas while others had metal bars welded as an additional layer of reinforcement.

In addition to closing their shops, some have mobilised themselves to hang around their premises to ward off any goons, adding that they have had to build from the ground up several times with massive losses and financial requirements that they are no longer willing to let a few goons disrupt their livelihoods.

“Mimi na wenzangu tutakuwa hizi maeneo kesho na tutapambana na mtu atayejaribu kushambulia duka zetu kama polisi hawatafanya kitu. I will be in this area alongside my colleagues and will face anyone who attempts to attack our businesses should the police fail to handle them.” One who identified himself as Kimani explained.

Armed goons pictured walking in the streets of Nairobi during protests earlier in June 2025

Others were in the process of carting away stock back to their respective residences in the estates out of fear that their shops may get broken into when goons take over the protest as has been the case in the past.

“ Mimi nimeamua kupeleka stock kwa nyumba nitarudisha hali ikitulia . Wale hawana means za kureinforce maduka wengi wao wametoa stock kuweka kwingine (I have relocated my stock to my house and will return it when the situation is better. Those with no means to reinforce their shops had to relocate their stock),” Sarah who operates a boutique where she sells beauty products, accessories for women, clothes and perfume explained.

Asked if they trust the police to secure their property, some pointed out instances when police were seen moving alongside goons who were robbing people and attacking pedestrians without any action from the law enforcers.

“Kila maa polisi husema watamaintain security but tumeona kile huhappen na of late hata hao wenyewe tumeona wakitembea side by side na magoons wakihangaisha watu bila kufanya kitu (Police have in the past assured us of security but we are all familiar with the aftermath of every protest. Of late we have also seen the same police officers moving alongside goons terrorising and robbing people without doing anything),” Kimani added.

He also could not rule out the possibility of a few rogue elements from the police service helping themselves referring to a viral video that saw police officer carrying laptops from a shop that had been broken into.

The video in question was of a police officer taking away laptops that had been recovered with the police service clarifying that the same was taken for safe custody before being handed back to the owner.

“ Nasupport the protests fully and in fact I will take part sababu tunapigania Kenya na hizi issues zikiaddresiwa sote tutabenefit. Ile sikubaliani nayo ni kupora mali ya watu na pia wanasiasa wameingilia hii kitu na goons wao tulijionea last time polisi walivyokuwa na goons. (I fully support the protests and will take part in tomorrow’s demo. What I am opposed to is the destruction and looting of property with politicians and their goons taking advantage of protests and we saw how the police were with goons in the last protests.” Kioko who is employed in one of the shops selling phones and laptops stated.

A staff at two leading supermarkets have also confirmed that they have been told not to report to work as the management assesses the security situation before advising further to avert any possible loss of property or destruction similar to what was reported across many businesses in the CBD on June 25.

The aftermath of June 25 commemorative protests with traders counting losses at OTC in Nairobi after their shops were looted and some burnt down by goons.