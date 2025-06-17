When is a plainclothed arrest lawful? Know your rights

Kenya’s plain‑clothed officers often move like ghosts at demonstrations and crime scenes alike.

To the uninitiated, an arrest by someone in everyday clothes can feel like a surprise ambush. But behind every lawful arrest (uniformed or not) lies a clear set of rules designed to protect your rights.

Here are a few things to keep in mind the next time you encounter a plainclothed officer:

1. Know your rights the moment you’re stopped

Plainclothes officers arrest a protesting man

From the moment you’re held, the Constitution of Kenya guarantees you certain fundamental protections.

Article 49 says you must be told, promptly and in plain language: why you’re being arrested, your right to remain silent, and what happens if you choose to speak.

You also have the right to consult an advocate or anyone else whose help you need, and to be presented before a court of law within 24 hours, or by the next court day.

2. Plain‑clothed doesn’t mean lawless

A man in handcuffs escorted by a police officer

Whether decked out in uniform or wearing a T‑shirt and jeans, an officer’s power to detain you without a warrant comes chiefly from two sources: the Criminal Procedure Code and the National Police Service Act.

Both lay out a straightforward test for when a police official may lawfully arrest someone on the spot: there must be “reasonable grounds” to suspect you of a cognizable offence, and the arresting officer must respect your constitutional rights every step of the way.

These rules are echoed in the Police Standing Orders, which act as internal guidelines that further remind officers to weigh your rights before slapping handcuffs on your wrists.

3. Identity first

A plain‑clothed officer must still identify themselves as a member of the National Police Service before making an arrest.

Though the process might differ slightly by station, you can ask to see their certificate of appointment or any official ID.

This simple step is your best safeguard: it confirms their authority and discourages any misuse of power.

If they refuse, you should note their description and lodge a complaint with the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) as soon as you’re free.

4. From arrest to court: Bail and beyond

Suspects in police custody

Once in custody, you don’t have to sit indefinitely behind bars waiting for formal charges.

Article 49(1)(h) of the Constitution grants you the right “to be released on bond or bail, on reasonable conditions, pending a charge or trial, unless there are compelling reasons not to be released”

This means minor offences, or any situation where detention would be unnecessarily harsh, should result in your prompt release under sensible conditions, like a promise to return for your court date.

5. Who watches the watchmen?

IPOA Chairperson Ahmed Issack Hassan

Kenya’s Independent Policing Oversight Authority is charged with investigating complaints against police, plain‑clothed and uniformed.

If you believe your arrest was unlawful, perhaps excessive force was used, your rights weren’t properly explained, or the officer wouldn’t identify themselves, you can file a grievance with IPOA .

They’re required to look into every complaint and report their findings to Parliament, ensuring a civilian check on police power.

Why it matters

In recent years, footage of civilians resisting plain‑clothed arrests has sparked debate over transparency and trust in law enforcement.

The law itself is clear: every officer, regardless of dress, must follow the same procedure. They must identify themselves, explain your rights, assess the situation reasonably, and avoid unnecessary force.